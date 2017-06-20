The best striped fashion to wear all summer and beyond

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How much do we love stripes? Let us count the ways. Out of all the prints and patterns to choose from, stripes are the the easiest to throw on and go. Along with being super flattering, there’s something about stripes that just screams summer.
If you’ve been thinking of adding to your striped fashion collection, we’ve handpicked our favourite striped staples that you can wear all season long — and beyond.