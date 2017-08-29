48 Amazing Shoes And Bags To Update Your Fall Wardrobe

With fall just around the corner, the latest accessories are rolling out into stores everywhere. With so many styles to choose from, it can be hard to sort out what trends are the biggest ones for the season. We’ve made it easy for you: here are our favourite shoes and bags for fall 2017 narrowed down into six easy-to-wear trends. From comfy embellished sneakers to punchy red bags, these are the key pieces to treat yourself to come fall.

