Our Favourite Picks From Aritzia Right Now, As Seen Here On Super-Stylish People
The best of Aritzia Fall 2017, according to Instagram's most stylish.
by Flare, Erinn Stewart
We have a whole lot of love for Canadian brand Aritzia (and so does Meghan Markle, apparently!). Season to season, they deliver on-point pieces from the best basics to total statement-makers, and the fall 2017 collection does not disappoint.
We found what our fave Instagrammers and bloggers — and overall extremely stylish people — are buying from Aritzia right now.