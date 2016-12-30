How to find the best bras for a large bust — and avoid the dreaded uniboob



1. Be Pro-ficient



A professional fitting means you can learn your current bra size and get style recommendations — saving precious time/energy/tears wasted on searching for “the one.” The current part is key, because a bust size changes with time. If you’ve gained or lost any weight in the last year (yup, even a few pounds), or had a baby, your boobs likely just aren’t the same as before. “Support and comfort cannot be compromised,” says Marie-Josée Koury, customer relations and product development consultant for lingerie company, Wacoal Canada. “Get fitted by an expert who will first establish your contour measurement, then cup size.” And don’t just stand there when trying on a new undergarment, put it through its paces before you head to the cash register. “Once you have the bra on, sit down. The chest expands in the seated position and you will be able to assess your comfort level,” says Koury. See, the pros know!

2. Find Comfort Queens

A lot goes into a bra that’s specially designed for a large bust, and it’s possible you’re not benefiting from the construction as planned. Exhibit A: straps that dig into shoulders. “Women with large chests will commonly buy bras that are too big at the torso band, putting all the weight of the breast onto the straps, which will then dig into the shoulders,” says John Izzo, la Vie en Rose VP Design and Product Development, who advises seeking out bras with wider torso bands and three eye/hook closures. “Most of the support should come from the torso band and thus this should be snug. The straps should be there to support too, but [they] mainly stabilize movement.” Izzo also recommends looking for bras that feature fuller cups. “They will give more support, minimize the breast movement, and will define the breasts to avoid uniboob,” he says. And if you experience an aching back and sore shoulders as a result of your sizeable assets, choose bras that feature wider straps. They’re designed to offer maximum support, leading to increased comfort.

3. Let’s Get Technical

Lace is lovely, but for effortless comfort on a daily basis you’ll want to get up close and personal with more modern textiles. “Spacer fabric is a breathable material that is very soft and adapts to your shape,” says Koury, “For larger cup sizes a good T-shirt bra made with spacer fabric will provide support and opacity without increasing projection.” Technical materials are a must-have when it comes to sports bras, too. (You want to get sweaty, not stay sweaty, right?) Whether you appreciate the security of a compression style sports bra, or require the sculpted support of a multi-seam design, options made with moisture wicking materials will keep help keep Twin Peaks cool and dry.

Another nitty-gritty necessity is the band fit. Ideally, a new bra will fit best around the band with the closures on the widest apart setting. This leaves room for you to adjust the fit over time, maintaining a snug closure as the highly elasticized material stretches out ­– which it inevitably will. Embrace the process.

4. It’s Underwire for the Win

Big boobs can have a love/hate relationship with underwire (i.e. covet the lift and support, dread the pinching and prodding) but there’s a chance you might be doing it wrong. “Underwire should not dig into the side of your underarm area,” says Koury, “make sure it covers all breast tissue.” Underwire should fit snugly against your body, with the center of the bra lying flat against your sternum, not floating between breasts. And, like a trip to Starbucks, spillage isn’t desirable. If your cups runneth over the top of the bra, test-drive a larger cup size. The goal is a smooth, seamless fit between you and the garment. Wondering about wire-free styles? They’ve gained popularity lately, and are worth exploring, but can’t compete with all that underwire offers. “Some wire-free bras will also fit well and provide comfort, but usually not quite as well as an underwire bra,” says Koury.

5. Try Sheer Delights

Wonderfully relaxed and delightfully lacy, the popularity of a certain undergarment style is helping to dispel the myth that bras for the D+ cup set can’t be as feminine as their A/B sisters. “The bralette is definitely a big trend, and has an influence, too” says Izzo. Slowly but surely, femme-forward options for boobs of all sizes are busting into the market designed without sacrificing comfort for (sexy) style. “For those with a larger chest these styles are unlined and available with underwire for better support,” says Izzo. Another way to find an amazing large bust bralette match: look for cup-specific designs. “Wacoal now has styles with C/D cup sizes to offer good shaping and support,” says Koury. Also consider expanding your search to include gossamer demi style bras, they’re plentiful and an equally girly indulgence perfect for the next time you plan to treat yo’ shelf.

