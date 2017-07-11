12 super cute (and affordable!) beach cover-ups that you can wear anywhere

When ticking off items on your packing list for the beach, there’s a lot to account for. Sunglasses? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Cute swimsuit? Check. One thing you definitely don’t want to forget: a throw-on-and-go beach cover-up.

We’re quite happy to report that the days of wearing an unflattering, oversized sarong are gone. From tunics with on-trend embroidery to tropical printed maxi dresses, the latest cover-ups on the market prove that what you throw on at the beach can be just as cute as the swimsuit you’re rocking underneath.

Here are 12 of the latest styles that fit and flatter every figure. Bonus: if you’re packing for a weekend getaway and space is tight, take these cute one-and-done pieces from the beach to dinner.

