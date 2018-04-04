Get In On Spring’s Biggest Bag Trend For Less Than $25

The basket bag trend dominated Instagram last spring and summer, and now that we’re almost through with the cold weather, we’re looking forward to the bags’ resurgence. Because what’s not to like about a trend makes it socially acceptable to look like you’re always on your way to a chic picnic?

This season, brands are weaving straw, wicker, plastic and bamboo into fun shapes and sizes that work for any occasion. Scroll through our round-up of basket bags at every price point and start planning your outfits (may we suggest a floral dress, some espadrilles and a big, floppy hat?), because summer is just around the corner.

1. Rock N Rose Farah Woven Basket Bag, $147, asos.com. 2. Wicker Handbag, $46, zara.com. 3. Circle Straw Shoulder Bag, $54, urbanoutfitters.com. 4. Shelly Straw Basket Bag, $41, topshop.com. 5. Sam Edelman Lianna Metallic Fringe Straw Tote, $270, lordandtaylor.com. 6. Florabella Wilmington Tote, $157, revolve.com. 7. Straw Circle Tote, $236, rebeccaminkoff.com. 8. BP. Circle Basket Tote Bag, $66, shop.nordstrom.com. 9. Bamboo Basket Bag, $80, shop.mango.com. 10. Bethesda Terace Tan Woven Bucket Bag, $49, lulus.com. 11. JADEtribe Basket Mini Pom Bag, $150, shopbop.com. 12. Small Retro Basket, $24, freepeople.com. 13. Cult Gaia Ark Small Bamboo Clutch, $194, net-a-porter.com.

