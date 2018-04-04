Fashion

Get In On Spring’s Biggest Bag Trend For Less Than $25

This adorable trend is here to stay.

by

The basket bag trend dominated Instagram last spring and summer, and now that we’re almost through with the cold weather, we’re looking forward to the bags’ resurgence. Because what’s not to like about a trend makes it socially acceptable to look like you’re always on your way to a chic picnic?

This season, brands are weaving straw, wicker, plastic and bamboo into fun shapes and sizes that work for any occasion. Scroll through our round-up of basket bags at every price point and start planning your outfits (may we suggest a floral dress, some espadrilles and a big, floppy hat?), because summer is just around the corner.

Photos

 

