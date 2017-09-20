Our Favourite Pieces From The Gorgeous Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Collection

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Known for her sleek silhouettes and unexpected details, Olivia Palermo is a regular on best-dressed lists. Last year, the fashion influencer was named as Banana Republic’s global style ambassador, and her first collection with the fashion brand has just hit shelves. The 52-piece line includes some of Palermo’s go-to staples like military jackets, boho dresses and pleated skirts, all ranging from $95 to $495 (with the exception of a $1240 leather trench coat).
We’ve selected our top 10 favourite pieces from the collection below.