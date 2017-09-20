Our Favourite Pieces From The Gorgeous Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Collection

Known for her sleek silhouettes and unexpected details, Olivia Palermo is a regular on best-dressed lists. Last year, the fashion influencer was named as Banana Republic’s global style ambassador, and her first collection with the fashion brand has just hit shelves. The 52-piece line includes some of Palermo’s go-to staples like military jackets, boho dresses and pleated skirts, all ranging from $95 to $495 (with the exception of a $1240 leather trench coat).

We’ve selected our top 10 favourite pieces from the collection below.

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Asymmetrical Trench Coat, $280, bananarepublic.ca