10 Backpacks Chic Enough for Grown-Ups

Made from leather, pleather and everything in between, these backpacks get an A+ for comfort, style and function

Back-to-school excitement is in the air, but who says only people enrolled in classes can get in on the fun? Not us. Shopping for a new backpack when September rolled around used to be an annual highlight, so why not keep the tradition going by picking up one of these super-functional yet chic bags for fall.

Here are 10 cool backpacks that will make hauling your day-to-day items a breeze.

H&M

Backpack, $25, hm.com

