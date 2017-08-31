10 Backpacks Chic Enough for Grown-Ups

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Made from leather, pleather and everything in between, these backpacks get an A+ for comfort, style and function
by Emily MacCulloch
Back-to-school excitement is in the air, but who says only people enrolled in classes can get in on the fun? Not us. Shopping for a new backpack when September rolled around used to be an annual highlight, so why not keep the tradition going by picking up one of these super-functional yet chic bags for fall.
Here are 10 cool backpacks that will make hauling your day-to-day items a breeze.