6 street-style inspired looks for fall

Caps, flats and ponytails — this fall, a casual dress code is in effect. The look is sporty, modern, a little boyish and not too perfect.

Photo, Andrew Soule.

Earn your stripes

Make a statement in athletic-inspired separates and accessories that have a grown-up feel. Add a sleek leather bag and you're good to go. Top, $30, Old NavyTara Jarmon pants, $475, WilshireShoes, $190, LacosteHat, $60, H&M. Bag, $245, Rudsak

