16 Anything-But-Basic Blazers To Instantly Update Any Outfit

There’s a reason why blazers are such a closet staple: they go with everything, can be dressed up or down and they never go out of style. But sometimes throwing on the same black blazer gets to be a bore. Enter: these fresh spring takes on the wardrobe workhorse. From bold colours to pretty prints, here are 16 anything-but-basic blazers that will freshen up your 9-to-5 wardrobe in a flash.

1. Michel Studio Printed Blazer, $98, additionelle.com 2. Forever 21 Contrast Stripe Blazer, $44, forever21.com 3. Babaton by Aritzia Demy Blazer, $195, aritzia.com 4. H&M Blazer, $60, hm.com 5. Joe Fresh Tie-Front Blazer, $39, joefresh.com 6. Le Château Double Weave Blazer Double Weave Blazer, $70, lechateau.com 7. Uniqlo Tweed Collarless Blazer, $80, uniqlo.com 8. Loft Plus Textured Long Blazer, $161, loft.com 9. Old Navy Classic Striped Knit Blazer, $45, oldnavy.ca 10. Zara Long Blazer, $149, zara.com 11. Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer, $184, eloquii.com 12. Reitmans Floral Pattern Blazer, $90, reitmans.com 13. RW & Co. Chambray Blazer with Frills, $170, rw-co.com 14. Simons Contemporaine Double-Breasted Structured Blazer, $125, simons.ca 15. Violeta by Mango Welt Pockets Blazer, $90, mango.com 16. Smythe Portrait Neck Blazer, $595, shopsmythe.ca

