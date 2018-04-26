The 10 Best White T-Shirts — Starting At Just $13

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
You can’t go wrong with a classic white tee. Here, a few staff faves.
by Emily MacCulloch
A classic white t-shirt is a super-versatile wardrobe staple. Wear it with comfy boyfriend jeans and flats on the weekend, or pair it with a tailored suit for work. Whether you like your white tee fitted or loose or with cap sleeves or a pocket, here are 10 styles that you can rock all season long — starting at just $13.
How to remove underarm stains from your white t-shirt:
Perspiration: Sponge the underarms of your tee with ammonia or white vinegar and rinse well. If the stain remains, spot-treat with stain remover and let stand for several minutes. Launder t-shirt with fabric-safe bleach.
Deodorant: Mix stain remover with lukewarm water. Sponge it on the shirt and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well with lukewarm water. Launder in the hottest water possible.