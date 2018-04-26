Fashion

The 10 Best White T-Shirts — Starting At Just $13

You can’t go wrong with a classic white tee. Here, a few staff faves.



Best White T-Shirts.jpgA classic white t-shirt is a super-versatile wardrobe staple. Wear it with comfy boyfriend jeans and flats on the weekend, or pair it with a tailored suit for work. Whether you like your white tee fitted or loose or with cap sleeves or a pocket, here are 10 styles that you can rock all season long — starting at just $13.

How to remove underarm stains from your white t-shirt:

Perspiration: Sponge the underarms of your tee with ammonia or white vinegar and rinse well. If the stain remains, spot-treat with stain remover and let stand for several minutes. Launder t-shirt with fabric-safe bleach.

Deodorant: Mix stain remover with lukewarm water. Sponge it on the shirt and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well with lukewarm water. Launder in the hottest water possible.
