The 10 Best White T-Shirts — Starting At Just $13

A classic white t-shirt is a super-versatile wardrobe staple. Wear it with comfy boyfriend jeans and flats on the weekend, or pair it with a tailored suit for work. Whether you like your white tee fitted or loose or with cap sleeves or a pocket, here are 10 styles that you can rock all season long — starting at just $13.

1. Vintage Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $23, gapcanada.ca 2. Essential Cotton-blend T-shirt, $20, mango.com 3. Kootenay Jersey Pocket T-shirt, $36, roots.com 4. Women+ Boyfriend Tee, $14, joefresh.com 5. T-shirt, $13, hm.com 6. Heavy Cotton Tee in Bright White, $40, frankandoak.com 7. Sunday Best Edna T-Shirt, $25, aritzia.com 8. Michel Studio Solid V-Neck Modern Tee, $36, additionelle.com 9. Drake General Store x Shared Refined Fit Organic Jersey Womens Tee, $45, drakegeneralstore.ca 10. Everlane The Cotton Mockneck Tee, $24, everlane.com

How to remove underarm stains from your white t-shirt:

Perspiration: Sponge the underarms of your tee with ammonia or white vinegar and rinse well. If the stain remains, spot-treat with stain remover and let stand for several minutes. Launder t-shirt with fabric-safe bleach.

Deodorant: Mix stain remover with lukewarm water. Sponge it on the shirt and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well with lukewarm water. Launder in the hottest water possible.