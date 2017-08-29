Advertisement
Fashion

How To Wear White Jeans After Labour Day

Style Real Talk: The summer favourite isn’t just for warmer weather.

by

White jeans after Labour Day? Don’t worry — there’s no need to avoid pale colours after the end of summer. White denim can be a year-round wardrobe staple if you pair it with the right pieces, says Style Director Vanessa Taylor. Start with neutrals — white is a perfect base for fall-friendly hues — and anchor it with a boot to make pale-hued denim work through fall and on into winter.

Resources