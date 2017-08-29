How To Wear White Jeans After Labour Day

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
White jeans after Labour Day? Don’t worry — there’s no need to avoid pale colours after the end of summer. White denim can be a year-round wardrobe staple if you pair it with the right pieces, says Style Director Vanessa Taylor. Start with neutrals — white is a perfect base for fall-friendly hues — and anchor it with a boot to make pale-hued denim work through fall and on into winter.