Looking for stylish swimsuits that offer coverage? Here are three cool options

Full coverage swimwear can get a bad rap (read: frumpy), so if you’re looking for some great swimsuit options, we’re here to help! Whether it’s a romper-style swimsuit, a printed one-piece suit, or a sporty style, these tips will point you in the right direction when you’re shopping. Besides, swimwear that lets you feel cool and confident is always a good choice, right?

More:

Vitamin K: How to reap the benefits of this essential nutrient

Crunchy, salty and briny — these are our favourite pickles in supermarkets now

The busty girls’ guide to strapless bras (that actually stay up)