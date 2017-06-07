Advertisement
Fashion Videos

Three swimsuit shopping rules you should totally ignore

Style Real Talk: We bust the myths about the do’s and don’ts of buying a new bathing suit.

by

Style Director Vanessa Taylor goes over three swimsuit shopping rules you should completely ignore when shopping for your next swimsuit. Here’s why you should go for the crazy print, choose a two-piece, slip into stripes, and never fear getting a little sexy.

More:
Are female doctors better than male doctors?
Subscribe to our newsletters
Pippa Middleton’s best honeymoon outfits — and how to get the look for less

Resources