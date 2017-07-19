Advertisement
How to wear (and tie) scarves for summer

Style Real Talk: Vanessa Taylor shows you three easy ways to work the scarf as a summer accessory.

Scarves aren’t just for winter. Style Director Vanessa Taylor walks you through three ways to jazz up simple warm-weather tops with light, colourful summer scarves.

