One dress, three ways to wear it: Styling tips to switch up your look on a budget

Style Real Talk: Wear the same fabulous dress multiple times with these fresh tips.

Style Director Vanessa Taylor takes you through three ways to wear one dress over and over, and still keep it looking fresh. Her tips? Add a t-shirt, a boxy jacket, and different purses to extend a summer dress’ look (and stretch your wardrobe budget).

