One dress, three ways to wear it: Styling tips to switch up your look on a budget

Style Director Vanessa Taylor takes you through three ways to wear one dress over and over, and still keep it looking fresh. Her tips? Add a t-shirt, a boxy jacket, and different purses to extend a summer dress’ look (and stretch your wardrobe budget).

