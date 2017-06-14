Fabulous, flattering summer dresses to wear to a wedding

Style Director Vanessa Taylor offers three flattering dress silhouettes to solve any wedding guest style conundrum: maxi dress, fit-and-flare cut, and off-the-shoulder. These dresses for weddings will take you from the “I do” to the dance floor.

