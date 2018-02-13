Beautiful Black Hair Styles For The Ultimate In Curly Hair Inspiration

1.

The Inspiration: @vernonfrancois When Lupita Nyong’o and Serena Williams got booked for their recent Vogue covers, Vernon François also got the call. A proponent of a hands-on approach to hair care (i.e. using fingers to detangle and style), when the go-to hair guru isn’t assisting A-listers, you’ll find him helping regular folk learn how to treat their textures. With helpful tip-heavy videos, François’ upbeat and approachable personality earns extra marks.

2.

The Inspiration: @issarae The brains behind HBO’s Insecure also blesses us with consistently beautiful hairstyles. Partial to some version of an updo, and often working with natural hair stylist Felicia Leatherhead (@lovingyourhair), it seems there are no limits to the creative twists and braids Rae wears with ease. Call on the CoverGirl spokesperson if a half-up style ever seems stale.

3.

The Inspiration: @stbeautyband This power pair is definitive proof that two heads are better than one. While Alex and Isis deliver dreamy melodic tunes as St. Beauty, the musical duo will *also* rock your world serving up major hair inspo. If you like the creative stylings of Solange and Janelle Monáe, you’ll love hanging out with St. Beauty—they’re signed to the latter’s recording label.

4.

The Inspiration: @naturalrootsista If it’s variety you’re craving, then this compilation feed is designed to satisfy. Featuring a gamut of natural hair styles, including edgy bleached crops, protective styles and romantic loose curls, get ready to dive deep. Every post links to the owners of each wanna-have-it hairstyle, which can turn a quick peek into hours of joyful research.

5.

The Inspiration: @melaniin.goddess Senegalese-born stunner Khoudia Diop has done more than her part to diversify beauty, and now she’s on a natural hair journey. Currently sporting an effortless shorn style, she can just as easily pop into your feed sporting fluffy curls, wearing an elegant head wrap or rocking long braids. And with every look, her infectious message of self-love rings through.

6.

The Inspiration: @shaiamiel Better known as The Curl Doctor®, Shai Amiel is a Los Angeles-based stylist sought after for reviving all manner of curls, coils and kinks. Having developed a curl-by-curl technique to cut hair, his wait list is months long and one glance at the results explains why. Amiel’s images often provide a 360° before and after look at transformations that are a snap to share with your local stylist.

7.

The Inspiration: @yvonneorji Besides a megawatt smile and moves that would slay any dance floor, Insecure actress and comedian Yvonne Orji brings oodles of hair inspo to the table, too. Proudly embracing the versatility of hair pieces and extensions, it’s exciting to see how she mixes it up from dark waist-length tresses to her latest look, a honey-kissed bob. One thing is consistent: Orji’s hair always looks flawless.

8.

The Inspiration: @takishahair If you’ve envied Kerry Washington’s hair, like, ever, then you know the work of Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. The celebrity stylist also shares her skills with actors like Uzo Aduba, Mary J. Blige and Gabrielle Union, to name a few. Adept at turning out hairstyles that flaunt an effortless sense of texture, this feed is where modern glamour lives.

9.

The Inspiration: @zendaya Perfect curls? Check. Retro bouffant? Done. Killer pixie? Nailed it. Not only is there no hairstyle Zendaya won’t try, there’s also no style that she can’t slay. Let’s not forget about her red carpet-scorching 2017 Met Gala moment! Run, don’t walk, to get a front row seat to her playfully risk-taking approach to hairstyling. The take-away is priceless.

10.