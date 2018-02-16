Beauty

12 Gorgeous Celebrity Short Haircuts To Inspire You To Make The Chop

These pixie cuts are all the argument you need to cut your hair.

Janelle Monae's pixie cut is one of the stars of our celebrity short haircuts gallery.

Janelle Monae. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wave goodbye to long, luscious locks and say hello to chic pixie cuts! So many celebs lately have been rocking short, stylish pixie cuts, and we are here for it. Whether you’re into a bold platinum blonde cut à la Michelle Williams or a piece-y style like Janelle Monae, or something more sleek like Coco Rocha’s slick ‘do, there’s not shortage of inspo if you’re looking to make the chop.

Here’s a selection of our fave celebrity short haircuts to pull up on your next trip to the salon so you can rock a new super chic ‘do.

Scarlett Johansson
12
Photos

