The Best Skin-Saving Hand Creams — Starting At Just $5

Canadian winter brings a whole bunch of annoying skin problems, and possibly the most uncomfortable is dry hands. Along with the parched winter air, our constant handwashing to avoid the dreaded flu plus jacked up thermostats can take a real toll.

If you’re anything like us, you have a go-to hand cream that stays in your purse all winter long. But if you still haven’t found your fave — or you’re just curious to try a new one — scroll through the gallery below for staffers’ picks for the very best hand creams out there — from new all-natural options to heavy-duty old-faithfuls — and kiss those chapped knuckles and peeling cuticles goodbye.