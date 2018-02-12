The Best Drugstore Makeup To Look Like A Million Bucks (Without The Big Spend)

1.

2.

The small pink flecks are tiny beads of flower oils that “burst” on contact with skin for a layer of weightless, silky moisture. Pixi Skintreats Rose Caviar Essence Serum, $29, urbanoutfitters.com

3.

This mascara is in it for the long haul: Sweat- and humidity-proof, it won’t budge for 24 hours unless you take it off. That makes it ideal for when you want to take a sweaty selfie at the gym. CliniqueFit Post-Workout 24 Hour Mascara, $26, clinique.com

4.

This highly blendable metallic highlighter delivers majorly strobe-lit skin. Brush it on your cheekbones and forehead; even a hint of this hue makes you look like you’ve just been on holiday. Maybelline New York FaceStudio Master Chrome Highlighter, $11, walmart.ca

5.

This dry shampoo gives instant volume with zero residue, saving you a ridiculous amount of time in the a.m. We also love that there’s an unscented version for the fragrance-averse. Dove Refresh and Care Dry Shampoo Unscented, $4, londondrugs.com

6.

This liner’s “pizza-cutter” applicator boasts a tiny wheel that deposits colour along your lashline for mega definition in a flash. Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner, $16, londondrugs.com

7.

Drugstore blushes can sometimes be, well, blah. But this amazing palette gives you tons of choice for every skin tone, with pigment that pays off and doesn’t look chalky. L’Oréal Paris Infallible Paints Blush Palette, $17, walmart.ca

8.

One of the toughest parts about colour correctors is making them blend seamlessly. This cushion tip makes it a cinch to blend. The green balances redness, yellow and peach brighten under the eyes, and the orange takes care of under-eye circles on dark skin tones. Hard Candy Sheer Envy Color Correct Cushion Wonder available in Orange, Yellow, Peach, Green, $7, walmart.ca

9.

Use short strokes on your brows and the teensy bristles from this tapered brush will latch onto each and every hair, leaving a fuller, tamed look. Annabelle Brow Fiber Gel, $10, londondrugs.com

10.

A first of its kind, this completely clear, vegan lip balm has five oils (including avocado, aloe and coconut) to provide round-the-clock comfort for your lips— no cracks or chaps in sight. EOS Crystal Lip Balm, $7, walmart.ca

11.

The mascara wand lets you sculpt individual lashes for dramatic volume and a perfectly defined, fanned-out look. Essence Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara, $5, essencemakeup.ca

12.

Will this firming oil magically get rid of your thigh dimples? Probably not (and that is just fine). But it does provide the firming benefits of coenzyme Q10 and the nourishment of avocado oil, and it absorbs right away so your skin feels soft, not slick. Plus, it smells amazing. Nivea Q10 Firming Body Oil, $14, nivea.ca

13.

When you peel back the lid of this body lotion, you feel like you’re digging into a decadent dessert. The moisturizer contains the same vitamins, lactose, proteins, lactic acid and lipids that are found in yogurt (hence the name), which leaves skin feeling super-smooth. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Lotion, $9, amazon.ca

14.