The Absolute Best Canadian Beauty Products

If you love buying local, we’ve got great news for you: the list of beauty brands that call Canada home and their product offerings keeps on growing. From skincare to makeup to haircare, you don’t need to go global to get products you’ll love.

And it’s not just happening in Toronto — Pura Botanicals, an all-natural skincare company, is based in Edmonton, and Skinfix, known for their ultra-hydrating lotions, calls Halifax home.

Click through to see our favourites from stand-out Canadian beauty companies — and make space in your bathroom for these homegrown products.

1. 2. This makeup line was dreamed up by Canadian TV personality Monika Deol, who was long frustrated at the lack of diversity in makeup shades, especially for medium to dark skin tones. This high-performance makeup offers universally flattering hues. Stellar by Monika Deol Face Sculptor Contour and Highlighting Palette, $44, sephora.com. 3. This bamboo-based facial cleansing scrub from a Halifax company is 98 percent natural, taking advantage of fruit acids to refine pores and smooth the appearance of fine lines. Skinfix Energizing Micro Scrub, $25, skinfixinc.com. 4. Made in Edmonton, this face mask is designed to unclog pores and calm inflammation for breakout-prone skin. Pura Botanicals Overnight Garden Mask Clarifying Herbal Mask, $76, purabotanicals.ca. 5. The anti-aging serum from this Canadian-based company contains line-blasting peptides that help smooth skin with zero irritation. Indeed Labs Snoxin II, $28, indeedlabs.com. 6. Layer on this all-natural serum before bed and wake up to smoother skin. It’s formulated with 10 percent glycolic acid, which exfoliates skin so you get glowy, ASAP. (Glycolic acid does make you more sun sensitive, though, so be sure to wear daily SPF 30.) Consonant Skincare Maximum Glycolic Meta Serum, $60, well.ca. 7. Made in Toronto, this all-natural beauty line of liquid lipsticks leaves lips plush — never parched. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick, $28, sephora.com. 8. This all-natural skincare line was created by a Toronto-born, N.Y.C.-based TV personality looking to streamline her busy lifestyle. The oil can be used on your face, neck, nails, hair and hands, and it’s packed with amla berry, a powerful antioxidant. 8 Faces Beauty Boundless Solid Oil, $108 8facesbeauty.com.

