The Absolute Best Canadian Beauty Products

We rounded up locally made homegrown hero products for your patriotic beauty fix.
by Jill Dunn
(Photo: Erik Putz, Makeup & Hair: Tami El Sombati for M.A.C Cosmetics/R+Co/Plutino Group)
If you love buying local, we’ve got great news for you: the list of beauty brands that call Canada home and their product offerings keeps on growing. From skincare to makeup to haircare, you don’t need to go global to get products you’ll love.
And it’s not just happening in Toronto — Pura Botanicals, an all-natural skincare company, is based in Edmonton, and Skinfix, known for their ultra-hydrating lotions, calls Halifax home.
Click through to see our favourites from stand-out Canadian beauty companies — and make space in your bathroom for these homegrown products.