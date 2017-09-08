Time-Saving Beauty Products Our Editors Swear By

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If you’re anything like us, you’re all about shaving a few minutes off your daily primping routine. We grilled a few of our editors to find out which time-saving beauty products they swear by that have them looking polished in a flash.
“This magical multi-tasker transforms any moisturizer, primer or sunscreen into a customizable foundation. I add one drop for sheer coverage (up to three drops for full) to my cream and blend on my palm before applying.” —Erinn Stewart, assistant fashion and beauty editor, Flare