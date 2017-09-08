Advertisement
Time-Saving Beauty Products Our Editors Swear By

Try these beauty must-haves to get ready in record speed.

If you’re anything like us, you’re all about shaving a few minutes off your daily primping routine. We grilled a few of our editors to find out which time-saving beauty products they swear by that have them looking polished in a flash.

Cover FX

“This magical multi-tasker transforms any moisturizer, primer or sunscreen into a customizable foundation. I add one drop for sheer coverage (up to three drops for full) to my cream and blend on my palm before applying.” —Erinn Stewart, assistant fashion and beauty editor, Flare

Custom Cover Drops, $56, cover-fx-canada.com

