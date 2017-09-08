Time-Saving Beauty Products Our Editors Swear By

“Looking to moisturizer and cover up all at once? Look no further. This incredible tinted moisturizer treats your skin like royalty while providing ample coverage, unlike other barely there (in a bad way) tinted moisturizers. It comes in a wide range of tones for everyone across the spectrum, and you get the coverage without the cake. Save even more time by mixing it with a liquid highlight.” — Meaghan Wray, acting digital editor, Hello! Canada

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer, $55, sephora.com