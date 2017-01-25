10 of our favourite hand creams for winter

How to ramp up your moisturizing routine as the mercury drops.

1 of 10

For the hand cream hoarder

Why we love it: It’s thick and creamy (thanks to 20 percent shea butter), yet it absorbs quickly with a non-greasy finish. And the mild scent makes it suitable for both women and men. Shea Butter Hand Cream, $32, L’Occitane.

13 comments on “10 of our favourite hand creams for winter

  1. I am very disappointed by the number of spelling/grammatical errors I’ve noted in these articles … photo caption #3 above is just one example … proof reading is a dying art …

  2. I would like to know if Mary Kay products were used in this selection. They have a wonderful regimen for hand care called ‘Satin Hands’ that incudes a scrub and hand cream. These two products are my hand saviours through the winter and all year through. Best products for my money. Check them out.

  3. My personal favourite is the Hemp Hand Protector from The Body Shop. It heals my chapped (occasionally gloveless) hands overnight. Amazing product! Couldn’t survive winter without it.

    • Agree, one of the best!

  4. My favourite is Aveeno Intense Relief Overnight Cream — great stuff and no perfume!

  5. I wish i knew which of the products are fragrance-free.

  6. People should be aware that although the size of the L’Occitane Shea Butter (which is my favourite!) pictured is 150ml, the $12 price is for the 30ml size. I believe the 150ml size costs $30.

  7. The Crabtree and Evelyn Hand therapy is my utmost fave!

  8. My “go to” hand cream is HAND CHEMISTRY

  9. Would like to see a description and cost of each item–unless I just missed it somehow?

    • Never mind! I see the pink triangle drop down now!

  10. I am surprised that you did not include the Gold Bond hand cream on this list. I use it and it is far better than the majority of hand creams I have tried.

  11. I wish they added more highlights from natural lines. There are so many great Canadian brands of green labels. My favorite has to be MATISE AROMATHERAPY. Very rich texture and eco-friendly products. Check them out Chatelaine . http://www.matisearomatherapy.com

