The best stay-put mascaras for humid summer weather

Whether you’re swimming, hiking or sipping sangria on your patio this summer, you want your makeup to stay put. While waterproof mascara might seem like the only answer when it comes to avoiding raccoon eyes — and it’s great if you’re going for a dip — it’s not your only option.

Much like waterproof mascara, smudge-proof mascara is formulated to limit the the amount of transfer from your lashes onto your eyelids. But unlike waterproof mascara, which needs to be removed using an oil-based cleanser (not so great if your skin is already oily), it comes of super-easy using just a little warm water.

Both mascaras hold up to super-humid conditions, so which one you choose depends on where your summer adventure takes you. Find the perfect one for you here:

Waterproof Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara, $25, Sephora.

