11 paraben-free body washes you need to try now

No need to squint at the ingredient label — all of these lovely cleansers are paraben-free.

3

1 of 11

Previous
Next

Super smoother

The silky smooth texture of this shower oil lathers into a nice foam when mixed with water. A little goes a long way so start with quarter sized amount and your skin will be soft and amande fresh. Shower Oil, $25 L’Occitane.

Previous
Next

3 comments on “11 paraben-free body washes you need to try now

  3. Hey guys, I know not many people use Blogspot anymore, but I’m trying to add some music to may page. I keep finding really bad explanations for how to upload music. I’ve already uploaded my music onto various websites so they are in URL format, but I don’t know where to go from there. Anybody care to help?.

    https://www.fiverr.com/s2/c831221a6f

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources