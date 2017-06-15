Why the new Nars Liquid Orgasm Blush is the only blush you need

When you find a blush that just works, you stick with it. And since NARS launched Orgasm, the now-cult-classic blush, in 1999, many people haven’t strayed from their go-to colour. The peachy-pink hue with the provocative name became an instant, bestselling favourite from the moment it landed on shelves. It’s got just the right amount of gold shimmer — and it works on every skin tone (no joke). The blush that launched countless copycats then expanded beyond just being an ultra-flattering rouge to include Orgasm lip gloss, an illuminator and a multiple (a multi-use stick you can use on lips, cheeks and eyes).

And, if you’re a fan of the original Orgasm, we’ve got great news. The brand has expanded the line even further by launching a liquid version of the beloved blush. (We first got a teaser of Liquid Orgasm Blush at this year’s Academy Awards when best actress winner Emma Stone wore the soon-to-be-launched hue on her cheeks and ever since then we’ve been counting down the days until we could get our hands on it.)

Thankfully, the wait is now over. Nars Liquid Orgasm Blush just hit beauty aisles — and just in time for the summer heat. It comes in an easy-to-use pump, and the colour has a bit more punch to it over its powder counterpart — but it’s still a cinch to blend. The formula contains monoi and tamanu oils to boost moisture in the skin. And, this version is still just as flattering on all skin tones. On those days when you’re late running out the door or the humidex sky rockets and wearing lots of makeup seems like a no-go, just dispense one pump onto your fingertips, dab and blend onto the apple of your cheeks — and you’ll be good to glow, all summer long.

Nars Liquid Orgasm Blush, $38, Available at Sephora.

More:

The best anti-aging skincare that won’t make you break out

15 lightweight overnight skincare treatments to rejuvenate your skin for summer

21 cute spring bags under $100