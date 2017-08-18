Beauty

Lip Service: The Best New Liquid Lipsticks to Try Now

Liquid lipsticks are having a moment — beauty aisles are flooded with new, innovative formulas that offer tons of colour options and new textures.

These sticks and stains aren’t just seriously saturated with colour—they’ll also keep your lips hydrated AND stay put the entire day. Now comes the hard part: picking a fall-friendly hue to wear first.

Charlotte Tilbury

This matte liquid lipstick creates the illusion of fuller lips, and the crescent-shaped applicator mimics the natural curve of your lips — making application as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren, $39, charlottetilbury.com

