Lip Service: The Best New Liquid Lipsticks to Try Now

These sticks and stains aren’t just seriously saturated with colour—they’ll also keep your lips hydrated AND stay put the entire day. Now comes the hard part: picking a fall-friendly hue to wear first.

Charlotte Tilbury This matte liquid lipstick creates the illusion of fuller lips, and the crescent-shaped applicator mimics the natural curve of your lips — making application as easy as 1, 2, 3. Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren, $39, charlottetilbury.com

2. CoverGirl The satin finish of this lipstick isn’t sticky or tacky, leaving your pout with opaque colour and no dryness or flaking. Melting Pout Gel Liquid Lipstick in Evan-gel-ical, $10, londondrugs.com

3. Bite Beauty This liquid lippy is made with food-grade ingredients like coconut oil and Monoi butter. Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipsticks in Braised, $28, sephora.com

4. Wet N’ Wild This long-wearing lippy is called “Catsuit” for a reason. It goes on glossy, but then morphs into a matte formula that hugs the lips for a second-skin-like effect. Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in Video Vixen, $7.00, well.ca

5. Make Up For Ever Containing nourishing avocado oil, this liquid lipstick has an ultra-matte finish and promises 20 hours of comfortable, fade-free wear. Artist Matte Liquid Matte in 103 Warm Beige, $25, sephora.com

6. bareMinerals Transfer-resistant and lightweight, this lipstick contains plant-based waxes to hydrate your pout and won’t lave a sticky residue behind. Statement Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Naughty, $23, sephora.com

7. Mark. This lipstick has a high shine finish and is formulated with a built-in primer for a smooth, even application. Pout Vinyl Lip Paint in Glamour, $12, avon.ca

8. Lancôme With double the colour payoff and a formula that’s two times thinner than your average lipstick, this lipstick gives your lips a stain effect that won’t budge. Matte Shaker in Pink Power, $29, lancome.ca

9. Maybelline New York Paint your pucker with 16 hours of saturated matte colour with this long-wearing liquid lipstick. Lip Color Super Stay Matte Ink in Loyalist, $12, maybelline.ca

10. Nars This super-pigmented lipstick feels like you’re not wearing anything at all on your lips, it’s that weightless. Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman, $34, sephora.com

11. L’Oreal Paris With a creamy texture and finish, this pigmented liquid lipstick won’t dry out your lips while giving you high impact colour. Infallible Lip Paints in Spicy Blush, $10, walmart.ca

12. Too Faced Providing lips with buildable, high intensity, lacquer-like shine, this liquid lipstick gives you the pigment of a lipstick but with a glossy finish. Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick in Hopeless Romantic, $25, sephora.com

13. Guerlain This luxe liquid lipstick contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump lips and has a smooth, creamy texture but dries down to a matte finish. Intense Liquid Matte in Addictive Burgundy, $40, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca Next

