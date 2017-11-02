16 Of the Latest Skincare Products to Help You Get Glowing for the Holidays

The cold weather is officially here, which means holiday parties are just around the corner. But this time of year, skin tends to need an extra dose of love and care as the changing seasons and dry indoors air can leave your face looking a tad on the dull side.

If you’re looking for a little something to give your skin a hydrating boost, or to get glowing before your jam-packed holiday calendar sets in, we’ve got you covered. From eye serums to plumping face masks, click through to read about the latest skincare items that will have your skin looking healthy, happy and radiant.

No7 This high-tech serum works on both the face and neck, aiming at firmer skin through a high concentration of a skin-fortifying complex of calcium, amino acids and ceramides. Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi-Action Serum, $36, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca

2. Clarins Drenched in instant lifting and plumping active ingredients like haranguana extract and oats, this sheet mask molds to the contours of your face and neck — for the appearance of lifted skin in just 15 minutes. Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum Mask, $22, clarins.ca

3. Biotherm The hybrid applicator of this eye brightener sets it apart from the rest. Use the pearl applicator end to apply the regenerative serum all around your eyes, then use the plastic wand to brush the formula through your lashes. Your eyes will be left looking rested. Blue Therapy Eye-Opening Serum, $69, biotherm.ca

4. Vichy Whether it’s lack of sleep or seasonal changes that has your skin needing a little TLC, this skin corrector contains 15 percent vitamin C, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to boost your skin’s radiance and hydration in just 10 days. Liftactiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector, $45, vichy.ca

5. Decleor Formulated specifically for mature skin, this oil serum is comprised of natural essential and cold-pressed botanical oils to plump dehydrated skin and protect it against environmental aggressors. Aromessence Neroli Amara Facial Oil Serum, $100, thebay.com

6. Jouviance Created for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this powerful moisturizer contains a cocktail of six age-defying ingredients including shea butter and rose extract to smooth, plump and revitalize skin. Magistrale Ultimate Anti-Aging Regenerating Cream, $95, jouviance.ca

7. Caudalie This concentrated, lightweight serum smoothes lines and wrinkles and tackles damage to the skin caused by pollution and life stressors using grapeseed polyphenols to support your skin’s natural antioxidant defenses. Vine[Activ] Glow Activating Anti-Wrinkle Serum, $62, caudalie.com

8. Magicstripes Harnessing the unique the power of magnetic force to boost skin health, this sheet mask accelerates the circulation of blood and lymphatic fluids which reduces toxins and excess water in the skin. The result is happy, healthy, glowing skin. Magnetic Youth Mask, $26, sknshop.com

9. Sulwhasoo This luxe sleeping mask contains white jade (yes, the gemstone), which delves deep to purify the skin. Apply the mask at night to detoxify, nourish and smooth skin. Radiance Energy Mask, $115, nordstrom.com

10. L’Oréal Paris This two-in-one daily moisturizer contains Imperial Peony extract and exfoliating LHA (lipo-hydroxy acid) to gently slough away dead skin cells while the rosy colour gives skin an instant glow. Age Perfect Cell Renewal Rosy Tone Moisturizer, $30, walmart.ca

11. Drunk Elephant This fast-absorbing night serum is formulated with a blend of AHAs, including lactic and glycolic acids. Because those can sometimes be harsh on the skin, it pairs them with soothing plant extracts to tackle uneven texture, dullness and large pores gently. T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $112, sephora.com

12. Estée Lauder The new little sister to the brand’s beloved Advanced Night Repair Serum, this ultra-nourishing and strengthening eye serum will leave you waking up looking fresh as a daisy by reducing fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix, $88, esteelauder.ca

13. Marcelle This glow-enhancing serum can be applied day and night and restores skin density, firmness and hydration levels and works to bring back your skin’s natural luminosity and bounce. Revival+ Skin Renewal Anti-Aging Serum, $34, marcelle.com

14. Erno Laszlo A weekly two-step system, this peel is formulated with lactic acid, carrot seed oil and vitamin C to exfoliate, hydrate and reduce dark spots. Use it as a weekly exfoliator or as a skin booster before a big night out. White Marble Dual Phase Vitamin C Peel, $122, holtrenfrew.com

15. Lierac This night cream brings new meaning to the term beauty sleep. Containing hyaluronic acid and willow extract, this gel detoxifys and firms skin so you wake up fresh faced. Night Magnificence Gel-in-Balm, $90, lierac.ca

16. Lancôme A must for sensitive skin, this dual serum is formulated with antioxidants to fight back against seasonal changes, daily stress and pollution that cause skin to feel tight and irritated. Advanced Génifique Sensitive Dual Concentrate, $99, lancôme.ca Next

