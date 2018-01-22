The 12 Best New Drugstore Beauty Picks To Brighten Up Winter

1.

2. Herbal Essences

Containing a blend of antioxidants, this nourishing shampoo hydrates hair for a more manageable mane. BioRenew Bourbon Manuka Honey Shampoo, $8, available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations

3. Maybelline New York

Create endless looks with this shimmery palette that contains eight eyeshadows and two highlighters. Total Temptation Shadow + Highlight Palette, $18, maybelline.ca

4. Burt’s Bees

98.9% natural and formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum or synthetic fragrances, this foundation gives skin a dewy glow. Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation, $20, well.ca

5. NYX

With its cushion applicator and mousse-like formula, this lipstick leaves your pout with saturated colour and a velvety finish. Powder Puff Lippie Powder Lip Cream, $12, nyxcosmetics.ca

6. Marc Anthony

Containing caffeine, ginseng extract and vitamin E, this oil strengthens hair to help prevent dry, frizzy strands. Strengthening Grow Long Anti-Breakage Oil, $10, ulta.com

7. Marcelle

A lightweight foam cleanser that gently whisks away makeup and environmental pollutants without drying out the skin. City Micellar Foaming Cleanser, $15, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca

8. Almay

The collection contains 15 flattering shades — like Never Settle, a soft peach to Cause a Stir, a rich brown — and each individual shadow has four different finishes in each square. Shadow Squad Eyeshadows, $11 each, available at select Rexall locations

9. Olay

This hydrating cleanser contains gentle microexfoliators that dissolve while you wash, making it agreat pick for sensitive skin. Cleansing Infusions Facial Cleanser Crushed Ginger, $14, available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations

10. John Frieda

Make the most of your curls with this frizz-fighting spray that boosts your hair’s elasticity and shine. Frizz Ease Dream Curls Styling Spray, $10, walmart.ca

11. Avène

A must-try if you suffer from dry, chapped lips, Avène’s latest launch has all the benefits of their beloved cold cream in an emollient-rich lip balm. Cold Cream Lip Butter, $12, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca

12. Revlon

This brow palette comes with colour and a conditioning brow wax so you can sculpt the perfect arch. Use the powder wet or dry, for either a natural or defined look. ColorStay Brow Kit, $17, available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations

13. OGX