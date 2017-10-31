Advertisement
10 Hydrating, Cold-Weather-Defying Body Products to Stock in Your Shower

These essentials will get you through the winter.

L'Occitane Shower Oil, Hydrating Body Products

Despite all the new lotions and potions constantly hitting beauty aisles, it can sometimes be easy to forget that the skin below your neck deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face. And — especially now that the colder weather is moving in — moisturizing your body is important to ward off pesky dry skin. Silky-soft limbs start in the shower, so we’ve rounded up 10 rich, hydrating body washes, oils and lotions that will leave you feeling squeaky clean and baby soft.

Jergens

This super-hydrating lotion works on wet skin — so you can apply it straight out of the shower for ultra-soft limbs.

Moisturizer for Wet Skin with Green Tea Oil, $12, well.ca

