10 Hydrating, Cold-Weather-Defying Body Products to Stock in Your Shower

Despite all the new lotions and potions constantly hitting beauty aisles, it can sometimes be easy to forget that the skin below your neck deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face. And — especially now that the colder weather is moving in — moisturizing your body is important to ward off pesky dry skin. Silky-soft limbs start in the shower, so we’ve rounded up 10 rich, hydrating body washes, oils and lotions that will leave you feeling squeaky clean and baby soft.

Jergens This super-hydrating lotion works on wet skin — so you can apply it straight out of the shower for ultra-soft limbs. Moisturizer for Wet Skin with Green Tea Oil, $12, well.ca

2. Glossier Packed with coconut, meadowfoam, olive and soybean oils to hydrate and soften skin, this cleansing oil won’t strip your skin of moisture, and the orange blossom neroli blend provides a soothing shower experience. Body Hero Daily Oil Wash, $22, glossier.com

3. Aveeno The ultimate defense against harsh winter weather, this rich and creamy body lotion hydrates skin for up to 48 hours. Daily Moisturizing Body Yoghurt Lotion Vanilla & Oats, $9, walmart.ca

4. Be Delectable Shea butter and essential oils power this body butter to give you supple, moisturized skin so dehydration doesn’t stand a chance. Triple Citrus Blend Body Butter Cream, $15, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca

5. L’Occitane This nourishing body oil leaves a protective film on your skin to protect it against dryness. Shea Body Shower Oil, $25, loccitane.ca

6. Lush Enriched with a triple threat of hydrators — murumuru, shea and cocoa butters — this fuss-free solid lotion bar melts into skin. Once Upon a Time Naked Body Lotion, $11, lush.ca

7. Dermalogica Cleansing your skin doesn’t have to leave it feeling tight and dry. This soap-free nourishing formula contains pro-vitamin B5 to hydrate and tea tree, eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils to gently purify. Conditioning Body Wash, $62, sephora.com

8. Soap & Glory Lightweight in texture but heavy on the moisture, this luxe-feeling body butter is the perfect remedy for dry knees, elbows — and everything in-between. Smoothie Star Body Buttercream, $18, shoppersdrugmart.ca

9. Weleda This all-natural body wash swaps out synthetic detergents for sugar-based cleansers, while sea buckthorn adds a dose of vitamins to your skin. Sea Buckthorn Creamy Body Wash, $14, well.ca

10. The Body Shop Combine vanilla extract from Madagascar with delicious pumpkin, and you get this rich body butter that provides skin with 24-hour moisture. Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter, $21, thebodyshop.com Next

