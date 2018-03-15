4 Things You Should Never Do If You Want Frizz-Free Curls

Is there anything more glorious then a head full of bouncy ringlets? We think not. But as gorgeous as curly hair can be, it often has a mind of it’s own meaning achieving a frizz-free, perfectly coiffed mane can be a struggle. If you suffer from flyaways, frizz or just generally have a hard time keeping your curls under control, here are a few expert tips for how to style curly hair that ensure you have a good hair day — everyday.

1. Never skip shower hydration

“One of the biggest issues with this hair texture is frizz, and that comes from a lack of moisture,” says Kristjan Hayden, creative director for Aveda Canada. “It’s essential to have a really moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, because they’re the main foundation of your hair routine.” We like John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo and Conditioner: They give you defined, smooth spirals without stripping your locks.

2. Don’t wash your hair daily

If you’re lathering up too often, chances are good you’re shampooing away too many essential oils. Instead, Hayden suggests embracing co-washing — short for conditioner-only washing — to freshen your hair. It’s a technique that’s gaining popularity among the curly-haired set, who reach for a cleansing conditioner (like the rich, no-lather Moroccanoil Curl Cleansing Conditioner) to gently wash strands and keep them hydrated.

3. No touching your curls before they dry!

Hayden says that the more curly hair is fidgeted with while it dries, the frizzier it becomes. “Wait until your hair is completely dry before touching it or shaking it out,” he says. A diffuser nozzle for your blow-dryer helps slow down the force of air, which means less movement and therefore less frizz.

4. Don’t skip the oil (especially while you sleep)

“The ultimate key to taming frizzy hair is moisture,” says Janet Jackson, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Jou Jou Hair Studio in Etobicoke. “Use natural oils daily to keep the hair cuticle flat and hair hydrated. Another tip for retaining moisture and keeping frizz to a minimum is using a silk scarf to wrap your hair at night. Silk pillow cases are great too!”

It’s possible to switch up your look, here’s how:

Straight hair is possible for the curly- headed — it just takes a little legwork. Start with a shampoo and conditioner that help smooth out hair, then blow- dry it straight using a heat-protection product, since “the cuticle is delicate and prone to breakage,” Hayden says. Finish with a flat iron on any stubborn strands, then apply a natural oil to lock moisture in.

1. OGX Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray, $10, londondrugs.com 2. IGK Swipe Up No-Frizz Smoothing Hair Wipes, $22, sephora.com 3. John Frieda Dream Curls Shampoo, $10, walmart.ca 4. Voir Haircare A Walk in the Sun Luxury Hair Oil, $55, voirhaircare.com 5. Moroccanoil Curl Cleansing Conditioner, $34, moroccanoil.com 6. Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser, $43, sephora.com 7. Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Perfect Curls 7-in-1 Treatment Foam, $11, londondrugs.com 8. Cilque Lustrous 100% Silk Pillowcase Queen Size, $69, cilque.com

