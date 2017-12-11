Easy Beauty Tricks To Prevent Creased Eyeshadow

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It takes time and effort to master perfect makeup for holiday parties, so it’s super disappointing when your look starts to fade after only a few hours and you get the dreaded creased eyeshadow. We enlisted Toronto-based makeup artist Cia Mandarello to share a few tips for how to keep your eye makeup in place for hours on end.
To give your shadow ultimate staying power, Mandarello relies on a couple of tried-and-true products. “Primers are fantastic for preventing creasing,” she says. Mandarello also likes using cream eyeshadows as primers, because they add colour and let you skip a step.
To apply, use a brush — or just your fingers — and dab the cream shadow onto your lids, then blend. If you have deeper-set eyes and are concerned that the shadow might migrate, Mandarello suggests avoiding colour above the crease. “As soon as you start putting product in the crease of a deeper-set eye, that’s when it will start to move.”