10 Gentler-On-You-And-The-Planet Nail Polishes To Try Now

If you’re like us and you like to change up your nail polish regularly, you probably know a thing or two about the polish biz and that some of the chemicals found in certain formulas aren’t great for our health or the environment. Over the last few years, some nail polish brands began removing a group of ingredients from their formulas that were dubbed the “toxic trio”: dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde and toluene.

Being a three-free polish is now pretty much the industry norm, but there are a few other brands that have gone further to remove additional potentially harmful ingredients from their formulas. We’ve rounded up some of our fave nail polishes that are five-, seven-, eight- and nine-free — so you can always have a fresh coat of paint on your nails.

Tenoverten What started as an in-demand nail salon in New York’s Tribeca neighbourhood has now grown into a beautiful line of eco-friendly nail polishes. The collection of colours has something for everyone, from neutrals to brights and metallics and each shade is named after an NYC street. Tenoverten polishes are eight-free and do not contain formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, and triphenyl phosphate (TPHP). They are also cruelty-free, vegan and made in the USA. Nail Polish in Mulberry, $24, amazon.ca