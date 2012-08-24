Five best anti-aging products for younger looking skin

Beauty 100: Cutting-edge technology will help you knock years off your look – no prescription required!

Jennifer Aniston, Red Carpet, Radiance

Backstage beauty: A gorgeous, radiant complexion is always in style — just dust on some blush or bronzer for an extra healthy glow.

Chatelaine Beauty 100 logo


 
Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream


 
Nice price: Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, $35.

This time-release formula of amino peptides and vitamins hydrates hour after hour while you sleep.

Shiseido Future Solution LX Ultimate Regenerating Serum


 
Splurge-worthy:Shiseido Future Solution LX Ultimate Regenerating Serum, $260.

Silky and luxe, this age-reversing serum speeds up sluggish cell turnover and illuminates.

YSL Forever Youth Liberator Serum


 
Most innovative: YSL Forever Youth Liberator Serum, $155.

This smart serum helps skin look more youthful, giving you better tone, texture, bounce and radiance.

Korres Quercetin & Oak Anti-Aging Eye Cream


 
Eco chic: Korres Quercetin & Oak Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $55.

This dark-circle brightener is loaded with a powerful (and natural!) antioxidant derived from oak trees.

RoC Retin-Ox Correxion Daily Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer


 
Cult favourite: RoC Retin-Ox Correxion Daily Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $49.

A killer combination of antioxidants and reparative retinal makes this anti-aging cream hard to beat.

3 comments on “Five best anti-aging products for younger looking skin

  1. What about Monsia? :/

  2. Monsia is the best 😉

  3. The monsia skin renewal system is my favorite, it makes my face look very healthy :)

