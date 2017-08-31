12 New Fall Fragrances We’re Loving This Season

While upgrading your fall wardrobe for fall is a must, spritzing on a fall-friendly scent is an easy way to get yourself into an autumn state of mind. Thankfully this season there’s tons of choice for every type of savvy perfume-wearer, from romantic florals to woody scents. Added bonus: it’s a more affordable way to add a designer touch to your look.

We’ve rounded up 12 of the most covetable fall fragrances that will have you smelling divine for the season ahead.

L’Occitane Inspired by the golden hour, that fleeting moment right before the sun sets, this gourmet scent blends lavender, honey and almond from the South of France. Terre de Lumière Eau de Parfum, $85 for 50 ml, loccitane.com