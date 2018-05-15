These Are The 15 Best Face Sunscreens for Every Skin Type

1.
2. La Roche-Posay
This sunscreen is rich and creamy to hydrate the skin, but it won’t leave behind a greasy residue or clog pores.
Anthelios XL Melt-in Cream SPF 60, $30, laroche-posay.ca
3. Olay
Fight fine lines and wrinkles and boost your skin’s hydration with this lightweight moisturizer that contains SPF 30.
Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream SPF 30, $32, amazon.ca
4. Biologique Recherche
Yes, this sunscreen is a splurge but the French beauty brand creates some of the most effective and luxe skincare on the market. This sunscreen contains natural mineral filters and plant-based active ingredients to soothe, smooth and hydrate the skin while protecting it from harmful rays.
Protection UV SPF 25, $140, one2oneonline.com
6. Vichy
Containing silica and volcanic perlite, this lightweight sunscreen cream is a perfect match with oily skin as it absorbs excess sweat and sebum leaving skin with a natural matte finish.
Idéal Soleil Dry Touch Lotion SPF 60, $29, vichy.ca
7. Juice Beauty
Created for oily and blemish-prone skin, this lightweight mineral sunscreen is full of natural antioxidants and aloe to soothe skin without amping up oil production and clogging pores.
Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30, $38, sephora.com
8. Skinceuticals
Create a flawless matte canvas for makeup with this mineral sunscreen. It applies like a mousse, but dries down to a powder-like finish for a smooth, perfected complexion.
Physical Matte UV Defense SPF 50, $44, skinceuticals.ca
10. LASPA
This mineral sunscreen is hypoallergenic, paraben- and gluten-free and contains natural skin soothers like vitamin E and coconut oil making it ideal for sensitive skin.
Moisturizing Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, $40, beautysense.ca
11. Institut Esthederm
This sunscreen comes in a pocket-friendly size, but packs a lot of punch. Using mineral filters, the weightless formula won’t irritate sensitive skin and leaves behind a natural matte finish, making it a great option to wear under makeup.
UV Protect Daily Sun Fluid, $39, esthederm.ca
13. Drunk Elephant
This sunscreen created a cult following when it launched in the U.S., and it’s finally available in Canada. The tinted formula uses mineral filtres to block UV and also contains grape juice and sunflower sprout extracts to soothe skin and fight aging free radicals.
Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense, $44, sephora.com
14. Avène
This tinted mineral formula contains skin-blurring microspheres and comes in three shades.
High Protection SPF 50 Complexion Correcting Shield, $30, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca
15. Reversa
Packed with vitamin E and kopara extract, this tinted lotion protects skin against both pollution and damaging UV.
Urban Protection Hydrating Care SPF 30, $47, reversa.ca
17. Shiseido
This purse-friendly sunscreen comes in a clear stick and works well both under and over makeup, making on-the-go touch-ups a breeze.
Clear Stick UV Protector SPF 50, $37, sephora.com
18. Biotherm
The ultra-light formula of this sunscreen smoothes onto the skin for a weightless finish so you can touch-up your face without having to start your makeup from scratch.
Urban Defense Ultra-Fluid Lotion SPF 50, $39, biotherm.ca
19. Coola
When you need a mid-day touch-up, reach for this innovative spray sunscreen, which hydrates and nourishes the skin while topping up your sun protection.
Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30, $49, sephora.com
20. IT Cosmetics
This powder is ideal for oily skin types as it gives skin an airbrush-like finish and contains SPF 50, so you can touch-up right before heading outside (without messing up your makeup).
Your Skin But Better CC+ Airbrush Perfecting Powder with SPF 50+, $45, itcosmetics.ca