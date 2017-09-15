Editors Try Fall’s Newest Drugstore Beauty Finds, Starting At Just $5

Summer is coming to a close, and we’re here to help you kick off fall on a budget, starting with your beauty routine. From mascara to blush to nail polish, you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get great results.

Scroll through to find our drugstore beauty reviews to see what we thought about fall’s newest crop of products.

Wet N’ Wild Ultimate Brow Kit, $5, ulta.com “This product is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups as it has a mirror, brush and tweezers in one small container. For the price, the formula is really good, too. The colours go on well with little fall-out and the clear wax perfectly holds everything in place. I only wish there was a more diverse shade range, as Ash Brown doesn’t work for everyone. Also, a mini spoolie would be a good addition to help blend out the intense colours.” —Erinn Stewart, assistant fashion & beauty editor

