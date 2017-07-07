Cool collab alert: Why you should shop the Clinique + Jonathan Adler beauty collection

Nothing gets us quite as excited as when two creative forces come together for a cool and exciting collaboration. So when Clinique announced that they were pairing up with potter and design guru Jonathan Adler to launch a limited-edition makeup collection, all we could ask was: where do we sign up?

We got a glimpse of the line that’s launching exclusively at Hudson’s Bay and Clinique.ca this week, and we are happy to report, it’s just as chic and glam as you’d expect. Including a few of Clinique’s customer favourites like Lip Pops, Cheek Pops and Lid Pops, the packaging was designed by Adler and each product is stamped with his iconic geometric print. Needless to say, each piece would fit right in on your vanity next to your JA candle or jewelry tray.

For the bright, summery collection, Adler says he designed the collection for “women who want to crank up their glamour factor to 11.” He pulled inspiration from some of his favourite locales like Capri, Palm Springs and Santorini, and it shows in the vibrant pops of colour — from the eyeshadow palette packed with purple and blue hues to the bright lipsticks with cheeky gem-like cabochon caps. Our fave piece? It’s gotta be the Luxe Brush Collection, a travel-friendly tool kit with four easy-to-use brushes and a cute fuchsia zip pouch that you can throw in your bag for on-the-go touch ups.

If you’re just as excited about this cool collab as we are, check out the full collection of Clinique + Jonathan Adler products below.

Clinique + Jonathan Adler Chic Colour Kit, $54, Clinique.

