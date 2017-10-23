Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Bob Is The Haircut Of The Season: 13 Amazing Celebrity Styles For Inspiration
From the lob to the bob, it seems like everyone is making the chop.
by Giulia Tatangelo, Flare
It seems as though everyone loves to chop their locks as soon as cooler temps start rolling in, including celebrities. Selena Gomez and more are sporting effortlessly chic haircuts, cropped just above the shoulder for fall 2017.
Is it time to take a bob for a spin? Here are our fave celeb bobs that will inspire you to make the chop.