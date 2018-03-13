Considering Bangs? Here’s All the Celeb Inspo You Need

Bangs have gone through many iterations, from the shaggy fringe Brigitte Bardot rocked in the ’60s to Uma Thurman’s now-iconic blunt cut in Pulp Fiction. While certain cuts have had their time in the spotlight, lately it seems like every fringe style ever is making a comeback, especially on the red carpet. From Dakota Johnson’s long, cheekbone-skimming curtain bangs to Tracee Ellis Ross’ curly style, celebs can’t get enough of these face-framing looks.

Thinking about trying out a fringe yourself? Sure, it can be daunting (we’re not going to lie: growing them out can be a pain), but with our round-up of celebrities with bangs, you’re sure to find an ultra-current style that’s right for you. Scroll through, and bookmark this page for your next visit to the salon!

1. Tracee Ellis Ross 2. Alison Brie 3. Dakota Johnson 4. Emma Watson 5. Samira Wiley 6. Emilia Clarke 7. Lily James 8. Cardi B 9. Camila Cabello 10. Chrissy Teigan

