Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Considering Bangs? Here’s All the Celeb Inspo You Need
From curtain bangs to micro fringe, these celebrities with bangs will have you calling up your stylist asap—scroll through for all the inspo you need.
by Emily MacCulloch, Flare
Bangs have gone through many iterations, from the shaggy fringe Brigitte Bardot rocked in the ’60s to Uma Thurman’s now-iconic blunt cut in Pulp Fiction. While certain cuts have had their time in the spotlight, lately it seems like every fringe style ever is making a comeback, especially on the red carpet. From Dakota Johnson’s long, cheekbone-skimming curtain bangs to Tracee Ellis Ross’ curly style, celebs can’t get enough of these face-framing looks.
Thinking about trying out a fringe yourself? Sure, it can be daunting (we’re not going to lie: growing them out can be a pain), but with our round-up of celebrities with bangs, you’re sure to find an ultra-current style that’s right for you. Scroll through, and bookmark this page for your next visit to the salon!