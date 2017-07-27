The Best New Drugstore Beauty Finds, Starting at Just $6

We love a great beauty find as much as the next person, so we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for the latest products worth spending our hard-earned pennies on. From an innovative new acne-fighting mask to a foolproof brow powder, this has been a good month for exciting new beauty launches. And thankfully, with items as low as $6, these new finds aren’t going to break the bank.

Here’s our selection of fresh hair, makeup and skincare picks that we’re going to be picking up — ASAP.

Sephora While this mask isn't a drugstore find, at only $6 a pop, the price is right. Each mask contains a hair cap that you pop onto dry hair before bed then rinse out in the morning for smooth, silky strands. Rose Hair Sleeping Mask, $6 (for one mask), sephora.com

2. Maybelline New York With a thick-to-thin brush applicator and powder formula, this brow chalk lets you paint on natural or bold arches. Brow Drama Shaping Chalk Powder, $12, maybelline.ca

3. Rimmel London Crafted with a ball-tip applicator that hugs your lash line, this long-wearing liquid is easy to use plus it delivers waterproof wear for up to 24 hours. Scandaleyes Bold Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $9, walmart.ca

4. Essence This do-it-all mascara gives you full, long lashes and a natural curl that holds for 18 hours. Volume Stylist 18H Curl & Hold Mascara, $5.50, essencemakeup.ca

5. Garnier With a hydrating formula that contains argan oil, these wipes whisk away waterproof makeup, along with dirt and impurities in just a few swipes. SkinActive Micellar Makeup Removing Towelettes with Argan Oil, $10, londondrugs.com

6. Almay Get a natural, foolproof glow with this double-ended highlighting stick. Use the wand and liquid for a more subtle glow, while the solid end gives a bolder effect. Instant Glow Highlighting Duo, $14, londondrugs.com

7. Neutrogena The first of its kind to hit drugstores, this innovative mask uses blue and red light therapy to fight bacteria and inflammation, two common causes of acne. Free of chemicals and UV lights, each mask comes with thirty 10-minute sessions inside. At just $49, this mask is a steal compared to the what you’d pay for a session at a spa. Light Therapy Acne Mask, $49, amazon.ca

8. L’Oréal Paris This dry shampoo stands out from the pack as it contains a blend of three mineral clays in the formula to absorb excess oil and refresh a slick scalp. Hair Expertise Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo, $8.50, amazon.ca

9. St. Tropez The first self-tanning sheet mask to hit the market, this hydrating mask contains hyaluronic acid to moisturize the skin while you get a bespoke glow. Leave on for five minutes for a light tan, ten minutes for medium and fifteen minutes for a darker colour. Self Tan Express Sheet Mask, $10 (for one mask), beautyboutique.ca

10. Olay If you’re looking for a new daily moisturizer that will brighten your skin and provide sun protection, look no further than this new cream from Olay. It’s lightweight, non-greasy and fragrance-free plus it fades the look of dark spots over time. Luminous Brightening & Protecting Lotion SPF 30, $39.50, ulta.com

Hard Candy This powder might look colourful, but it actually goes sheer on the skin and helps to colour-correct areas of redness and dullness for skin that's luminous and even. Sheer Envy Color Correct Perfecting Powder, $8, walmart.ca

