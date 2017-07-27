The Best New Drugstore Beauty Finds, Starting at Just $6

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We love a great beauty find as much as the next person, so we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for the latest products worth spending our hard-earned pennies on. From an innovative new acne-fighting mask to a foolproof brow powder, this has been a good month for exciting new beauty launches. And thankfully, with items as low as $6, these new finds aren’t going to break the bank.
Here’s our selection of fresh hair, makeup and skincare picks that we’re going to be picking up — ASAP.
While this mask isn’t a drugstore find, at only $6 a pop, the price is right. Each mask contains a hair cap that you pop onto dry hair before bed then rinse out in the morning for smooth, silky strands.
Rose Hair Sleeping Mask, $6 (for one mask), sephora.com