The Best Mascaras To Thicken, Lengthen And Plump Up Every Last Lash

Forget the false lashes. From drugstore to luxury, our picks for the best powerhouse formulas.

by
woman applying blue mascara to eye lashes for Best Mascara

(Photo, Erik Putz. Makeup & Hair, Tami El Sombati for M.A.C Cosmetics/R+Co/Plutino Group.)

Mascara can instantly take your look from drab to fab. And, while a million and one brands claim they can do it all, we’ve rounded up the best mascara that really keeps that promise.

From drugstore mascaras that will cost you less than a latte to splurge-worthy brands that pack a volumizing punch, no lash will be left behind. Whether you’re looking for length or definition, these mascaras are sure to deliver.

Get the most from your formula and shop our picks for the best mascara.

8
view slideshow
Photos

 

