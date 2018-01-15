The Best Mascaras To Thicken, Lengthen And Plump Up Every Last Lash

The Beauty List: 87 Of The Absolute Best Skincare, Hair And Makeup Products

Mascara can instantly take your look from drab to fab. And, while a million and one brands claim they can do it all, we’ve rounded up the best mascara that really keeps that promise.

From drugstore mascaras that will cost you less than a latte to splurge-worthy brands that pack a volumizing punch, no lash will be left behind. Whether you’re looking for length or definition, these mascaras are sure to deliver.

Get the most from your formula and shop our picks for the best mascara.

1. 2. The brand says it tested this "through saunas, snowboarding and sex." We can't vouch for that, but we can say the formula gives super-long lashes. Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, $30, sephora.com. 3. This giant wand has long and short bristles that jut in every conceivable direction, delivering a serious dose of mascara for dramatic lashes. Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, $31, beautyboutique.ca. 4. This pretty-as-a-picture mascara has an hourglass-shaped brush with densely packed bristles that give lashes an incredible boost. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $14, well.ca. 5. Remember pumping up your Reeboks? This is the mascara equivalent: One squeeze of the rubber tube and you soften the formula for a perfect fresh coat. DiorShow Pump 'N' Volume Mascara, $37, beautyboutique.ca. 6. The wand's handle has a rubber grip, so it never slips and you can be extra precise catching every lash. Why has no one thought of that before? CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara, $8, walmart.ca. 7. The cone-shaped brush lets you coat even those super-short inner- corner lashes, and the long-wearing mascara doesn't clump or flake. Buxom Big Tease Plumping Mascara, $27, sephora.com.

