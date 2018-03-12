Beauty

Our Picks For The Top Foundations and Concealers

These amazing products don’t like to call attention to themselves, but they work hard to make you look flawless.

foundation on womans cheek for best foundation makeup

(Photo: Erik Putz, Makeup & Hair: Tami El Sombati for M.A.C Cosmetics/R+Co/Plutino Group)

Shopping for foundation and concealer can sometimes feel akin to shopping for jeans — it’s tedious, exhausting and you have to be in the right mood. But don’t fret — we’ve made the hunt a whole lot easier with our picks for the best foundation makeup and concealer.

Whether you’re looking for high coverage or dewy glow we’ve got you covered. From a splurge-worthy formula featuring hyper-hydrating “miracle broth” to a long-wear foundation formulated by Rihanna, you’re sure to find the perfect win for your skin.

