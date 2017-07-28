We Tried It: The Best Facial Mists to Spritz on this Summer (And How to Use Them)

We’ve been singing the praises of a good facial mist for a while now, and the beauty industry has caught on with new spritzes hitting shelves on the regular. There’s now a facial mist out there for everybody (and every possible skin type). And we couldn’t be happier — there’s nothing quite as satisfying as spraying on a cool, refreshing mist in the heat of summer.

So we got our hands on some of the best facial mists on the market and are here to report back. We’ve even included two other cooling skincare products, a facial gel and a cooling stick — just in case you’re not the misting type, but still want to add a refreshing kick to your skincare routine.

Saje “Cool definitely sums up this face mist. It’s subtle, but the peppermint and eucalyptus oils leave my skin feeling slightly tingly, similar to the way that spearmint gum leaves your mouth feeling. The feeling only lasts for about a few seconds but the light scent lingers, especially the basil, which leaves me feeling as cool as a cucumber (salad).” — Diana Duong, assistant editor Cool Spray Refreshing Mist, $15, saje.ca

2. Urban Decay “I’ve tried a few Urban Decay sprays and they are definitely a cult product among makeup lovers. I don’t necessarily have oily skin, but I do get a bit shiny through my t-zone towards the end of the day — and I struggle with my makeup sliding around. I have yet to find the perfect setting spray! But this one does the trick. It definitely feels weightless immediately after putting it on. The mist from the pump is so fine, it prevents water droplets from ruining your makeup. And I’m not going to lie, my skin looked noticeably smoother than normal after using it. It managed to keep my highlight glowing and makeup on all day.” — Alyssa Croezen, beauty intern, Flare De-Slick Makeup Setting Spray, $18, urbandecay.ca

3. Caudalie “I have combination skin and break out quite easily, so I’m very selective about the products I use on my face. The Caudalie Grape Water mist is my top pick because the ingredients are just that: grape water and grape juice. A spritz in the morning after my commute freshens me up and a spritz in the afternoon is a nice way to beat the 3 p.m. slump.” — Laura Brown, managing editor Limited Edition Grape Water, $14, sephora.com

4. Eminence Organics “I’m not sure if this product corrected my age, but it has a sweet, citrusy scent and a light finish that make for a nice afternoon pick-me-up, and I like that it’s paraben-free. Word of caution: More of a spray than a mist — maybe stand back a little.” — Lianne George, editor-in-chief Neroli Age Corrective Hydrating Mist, $50, amazon.ca

5. Coola “This multi-purpose face mist is more than just a mid-day refresher. It sets makeup in place and leaves a nice, matte finish. It has good-for-you ingredients including cucumber, aloe vera extract and hyaluronic acid to help soothe, refresh and hydrate skin. Last but not least, it has broad-spectrum SPF 30, which comes in handy at the end of the day when I want a SPF touch-up before my bike commute home.” — Erinn Stewart, assistant editor, fashion and beauty, Flare

Green Tea & Aloe Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30, $51, coolasuncare.ca

6. Smashbox “My skin can go from extremely parched to greasy in a single day, so I’ve used everything from primers to setting sprays to hydrating mists. Let’s just say my indecisive skin (and my wallet) desperately needed this all-in-one spray extraordinaire. I can best describe it as super light and humble. It doesn’t scream and shout through or over your makeup; it sits in the background quietly working away. When used generously as a primer, it holds onto my foundation, bronzer and highlighter for about 10 hours (despite the number of times I unintentionally touch my face in a given day). When used sparingly over dull and faded makeup, it gives my face a dewy glow. Perfect for going from the desk to an outdoor patio.” — Sejal Kapadia Pocha, social media editor, Flare



Photo Finish Primer Water, $39, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca

7. Graydon “I’ve never used a face mist before. But I did often dab water on my face after applying makeup to make it look more natural. Graydon’s Face Food Mineral Mist did a better job at getting that dewy look, even with freshly applied makeup (which on me can often look scaley due to my ridiculously dry skin). I also liked that the formula — which combines water with copper, silver, zinc and magnesium — was unscented. And it was good at getting some moisture in there before applying mositurizer, or as a base for primer.” — Gillian Grace, senior managing editor, digital

Face Food Mineral Mist, $35, clementinefields.ca

8. Glamglow “Summer and extra shine go hand in hand with my skin, so a mist that provides extra staying power — with just a touch of sheen — is important. GlamGlow’s Glow Setter is infused with green, red and white teas (plus caffeine!), making each spritz refreshing and energizing, while softening my makeup’s matte finish with a lightweight, barely there glow. Bonus: it can also be used as a hydrating mist during the day — so on dry days, it works twice as hard!” – Heather MacMullin, associate food editor, digital

Glowsetter Makeup Setting Spray, $39, sephora.com

9. Glossier “Two confessions: one, I think facial sprays are the most delightfully frivolous beauty products of all the unnecessary cosmetics goodies one can procure. And two, I’m beyond obsessed with all things Glossier so, yes, this was a dream “assignment.” I’m on day four of spritzing this lovely, lightly scented rosewater on my combination skin and even my oily t-zone is into it. The mist works equally well for setting my makeup in the morning as it does for reviving my tired face beat at 6 p.m.. I also have been enjoying regular refreshing spritzes throughout the day. The sprays are generous, so I learned through trial and error that one pump is really all you need. A definite desk-side or purse-travelling hero.” — Jennifer Berry, staff writer, Flare

Soothing Face Mist, $22, glossier.com

10. French Girl Organics “I was skeptical about how French I’d feel misting myself with this given it was made in Seattle, but I have to admit there’s something about the scent and feel that has a certain je ne sais quoi. While the rose is very refreshing and feminine, the witch hazel makes me feel like I’m doing something to treat my skin right every afternoon when I reach for a spirit-boosting spritz.” — Sadiya Ansari, associate editor Floral Toner Rose du Jardin, $40, frenchgirlorganics.com

11. Cover FX “I have oily skin, especially in my t-zone, so I’m always looking for something that minimizes shine. Cover FX’s Global Ambassador Derek Selby gave me an awesome trick for this spray: use it instead of water to wet your beauty blender. So I do that, and it really does help mattify my face. Of course, a little shine starts to show up as the day progresses, so I keep a second bottle at my desk for mid-day spritzes. I love it because I can absorb oil without having to touch my face, unlike blotting paper.” — Tara MacInnis, associate editor, fashion and beauty, Flare

Mattifying Setting Spray, $39, sephora.com

12. Sulwhasoo “I’ve never really been a face mist person. After spending every morning washing, toning, moisturizing, priming, and applying foundation and powder — I wasn’t in a hurry to add another step. So, when I set out to try a face mist, I wanted something that would work later in the day to refresh my face without aggravating my dry skin. This gentle face mist from Sulwhasoo is perfect for adding moisture without smudging my makeup or making my skin look oily. I just spritz a couple of sprays on my face whenever it’s feeling dry or when I just need to relieve some stress — the fresh scent is super calming and the birch sap soothes any irritation on my skin” — Lauren Ufford, associate editor Hydro-Aid Moisturizing Soothing Mist, $59, nordstrom.com

13. Saje “I’m new to the world of face mists and the world of essential oils, so I tackled both beauty product trends at once by testing this Saje spray. Rose oil is literally the only ingredient, other than distilled water. I’ve heard a lot about the miraculous powers of rose oil (it’s supposed to be good for all skin types, reducing redness and hydrating in one fell swoop)—and my astrology-loving, crystal-wielding side was ready to feel euphoric with just one spritz. I started by using the spray in the afternoon at work, spritzing when I started to feel that 3pm slump coming on. The mist is cool and refreshing on my skin—but the floral smell is what I fell in love with! It’s fresh but not sweet, sharp but not heavy. I quickly added it to my morning routine. And then my nighttime routine, too. Basically, I’m in love. I can’t say there’s been any noticeable changes in my skin re: redness, but I back the “euphoric” claim 100%! — Jessica Robinson, digital intern Rose Hydrating Euphoric Mist, $15, saje.com

14. Evian “I have combination skin that errs on the drier side. What I’m looking for in a facial mist is something that can keep my complexion looking fresh from day to night (like when I have an event after work and don’t have time to re-apply makeup). Evian’s light, even mist meant I could spritz without worrying about spraying myself in the eye, and it left my skin looking just the right amount of dewy. I also used it to tame fly-aways- a great multi-purpose product.” — Laura Jeha, editorial intern Christian Lacroix Facial Spray, $19, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca

15. Eminence Organics “I was a skeptic going in because of the mist’s mossy colour. But as someone with combination skin, the salicylic acid and stone crop extract managed to literally save my face during the hottest, sweatiest hours of this summer. Another (albeit unexpected) perk is that a couple of spritzes will have you smelling like you’re fresh out of the shower.” — Amanda Ghazale Aziz, editorial intern Stone Crop Hydrating Mist, $44, amazon.ca

16. Omorovicza “I’m the first to admit, I’m a mist-a-holic. I’ve tried pretty much every one you can name — and I wasn’t sure there was room left on my shelves for a new addition. But as soon as I spritzed on Omorovicza’s Queen of Hungary Mist I quickly cleared off a space at my desk for this little baby. First off, the smell is nothing short of divine. I’m a big fan of neroli, it’s such a relaxing and tranquil scent. Secondly, the formula contains mineral-rich water, essential oils and vitamins, which hydrates and purifies without adding any shine or residue to my oily skin. And the mist that comes out is so gentle, you barely feel it. Basically: it’s perfection in a bottle.” — Emily MacCulloch, contributing fashion and beauty editor Queen of Hungary Mist, $40, sephora.com

17. Tata Harper “This face mist legit smells like an English garden, thanks to natural rose and lavender water. So it’s the perfect little bottle to store anywhere you need a change of scene, scent-wise — think your gym locker, your desk at lunch time, your purse for the sweaty commute home. Like all face mists, it boasts that instantly refreshing quality, but the hydrating power of this one is long-lasting — a couple spritzes and my face feels dewy fresh for hours.” — Charlotte Herrold, managing editor, Flare

Hydrating Floral Essence, $118, thedetoxmarket.ca

18. Urban Decay “Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” pretty much sums up my feelings towards this product. Following my morning serum and toner routine, I spritzed some of this primer on and instantly noticed the boost of radiance. I was hesitant about Urban Decay’s claim that this spray could provide moisture, prime and minimize pores all in one go, but it really did. Plus that delicious coconut scent? Talk about love at first spritz! — Nezariel Scott, digital content producer, Flare

Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Priming Spray, $39, urbandecay.ca

19. Vichy “Summer is not typically kind to my oily skin. My usual moisturizer is great, but by the end of the day, it leaves my skin much shinier than I would like. Vichy Mineral 89 Face Booster promised to be different, with a gel formula that wouldn’t be greasy but would still deliver the dose of hydration that my skin needs. The clear gel instantly cooled my skin and dried quickly without feeling sticky — and it gets its name because it’s 89 percent Vichy mineralizing thermal water, which makes it feel super refreshing.” — Ishani Nath, associate editor, Flare

Mineral 89, $40, vichy.ca

20. ILIA “I used the stick for 5 days, morning and night (so under moisturizer) and even kept it in my purse to test it as a refresh mid-day. My skin is normal-dry so any extra moisture is what I look for. I usually buy liquid toner, use it for a week and then it falls out of my routine but the stick is so easy that I can see myself using this regularly — literally, take off cap, smooth onto your face. And if feels SO GOOD — almost like a mist, refreshing and cooling with no strong scent but no lingering residue. Honestly, I don’t know that I noticed a difference on my skin or in foundation application but I am absolutely keeping this in my purse for the late-day refresh and especially for travel and long flights. This is the perfect pick-me-up on a plane — no liquid, portable, cooling and smooth (and no mirror needed) and the capsule-like package makes me feel a little stealthy — James Bond style.” — Sue Riedl, food director Cucumber Water Stick, $51, thedetoxmarket.ca Next

