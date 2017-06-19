The ultimate list of the best Canadian beauty brands

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If you haven’t heard, Canada is turning the big 1-5-0 this year. Over that century and a half, we’ve created many amazing things (basketball, butter tarts, etc.). But our beauty-obsessed minds are focused on all the skincare, makeup and haircare that’s being produced right in our backyards.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Canadian beauty brands and their outstanding products. Click through to find out what brands you should know about — and what products you’re about to fall in (local) love with.
Why we love them: Like so many of our favourite natural beauty companies, this one started in a kitchen. Founder Stacey Davis wanted to create natural products that work, and home experiments and recipe development evolved into a full line of skincare and bodycare products still made in Toronto.
Their stand-out product: Lovefresh’s Coffee Sugar Scrub is so gentle, you can use it every day.