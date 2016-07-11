We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back, !
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
With your existing account from
{* loginWidget *}
Or
With an email account
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the website terms of service
and privacy policy
and that I agree to be bound by them.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Subscribe to Chatelaine newsletters
By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the website terms of service
and privacy policy
and that I agree to be bound by them.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
If you’re under 50, or if you don’t mind your face showing the years and exposure to Canadian sun and snow, isn’t for you, bye. If you stayed, my question to you is: “How much is a reasonable amount to pay for a facial product to reduce or correct wrinkles and discolouring?” I found it unbelievable these ten products were being promoted for Chatelaine readers, because, surely, people who can spent $365 on a 50 ml bottle of cream aren’t spending their time in a magazine site for recommendations, no, they are going out in their designer duds to the very high-end cosmetic counters for people in the high six-figure income brackets. Maybe the demographic of the Chatelaine reader is these people, in which case I’m wrong in guessing you readers who are still with me drop $100 or more a single product. Let me break down the numbers of the ten products Chatelaine editors (purportedly) want us to buy (but I believe the real issue is catering to the high-end product producers’ advertising accounts–but that’s too cynical a thing to say, right? ha!); here are the price ranges: 2 “age corrector” products cost less than $50 / 4 cost $50 to $100 / 2 cost $100 to $200 / and, 2 cost over $300. Which price point is your personal-care budget in? Finally, a word to the Chatelaine editors: “really, when you run articles about how budget-conscious Canadian women are, how do you expect the same people to buy these high-end cosmetics (or clothing/shoes, for that matter?) Please comment back to me–I sincerely want to hear a discussion.
beedeetoo on
I absolutely agree! I was so disheartened by the cost of the products shown, and for the price of many of the products Chatelaine recommends and suggests we just have to try.
Karen Holbrough on
I also agree. Most of these products costs are out of reach for us middle class people . I am over 70 and would not have purchased these expensive items even in my younger days when money was needed for family and living. Who are you catering to besides the well to do?
Mae b on
Ladies, Neutratone is a great cream and it’s under $100. Right now its on sale on Amazon! It’s much more reasonably priced than these other products.
Chloe on
Right on, sister!
D. Stuart on
I’m using this cream:
http://no-fuel.org/product/instanatural-retinol-moisturizer-anti-aging-cream-anti-wrinkle-lotion-for-your-face-helps-reduce-appearance-of-wrinkles-crows-feet-circles-fine-lines-with-vitamin-c-hyaluronic-acid-3-4-oz/
24 bucks and It’s surely the best anti aging cream out there at the moment, plus its organic. Better then all listed here…
Nicole88675 on
Give me a break Chatelaine!!! I am 74 and I have used the Original Olay Daily Moisturizer since the first day it appeared on the shelf and you know how far back that goes!!! My skin to this day is smooth and less lined than the gals 25/30yrs younger . I have nieces and dtr in laws who comment on my skin. So enough with the promotion of these BIG NAME products. dparsons@shaw.ca
MaggieD on
I agree that most of the products featured here are way too expensive for the average middle class person. I am also surprised that none of Avon’s product lines are featured here – you can purchase a full skin care regime including cleanser,eye cream, day & night creams for under $60 ( they have products on sale regularly. I use Avon skincare and make up products and people always comment on how fantastic my skin looks. and I am over 50.
joybrown@rogers.com on
WE are always reading,”just cause more money is not to say a product that is better. So why do you keep telling us about these high priced products
Elda Mofford on
Very disappointing to read the article. Was looking for some guidance as to a cream but not in the price range given. Get a life Chatelaine, there has to some great creams in a lower price range available to we who are over 70!
Claire Johnson on
Your all absolutely right ladies. We do not need these very expensive creams to look younger and who can afford them these days anyways. It makes me mad that they make them so expensive. I have been using a Ponds Moisturizer for 25 or more years now and will be 62 in a few months and my skin is not bad at all. We will all get wrinkles no matter what we use. Nothing will stop that. There is no cure to getting old. The expensive creams are a waste of money.
Janet Lance on
Yes, I agree, most of this products are so expensive.. But I looked for, and I found a good cream that I use for about a month, and there are results, I have three more to go, but it works and it’s free if you are interested in here it is:: http://juveliereantiagingreview.weebly.com
Pamela Brown on
Most of this products are expensive, but after some time of searching i found a cream, that i took and it works, as a free trial. I am not so trustful in this creams, but for a free trial it’s ok, so i tried it, now i am so grateful, here is some more details: http://juveliereantiagingreview.weebly.com
Pamela Brown on
One of the most effective anti wrinkle product I have found is Hebe, by Look Beyond India. It has not only worked wonders but is also affordable. Check out the web site http://www.lookbeyondindia.on. All their products are natural, chemical and preservative free. I am currently using Linus – for falling hair, Hebe – for anti wrinkle and Iaso for stretch marks ) a couple of months and the marks have reduced by 50 %).
zoya ahmed on
I have tried so many products and have found them a) expensive b) ineffective. After a lot of trial and error I have found a company where all the products work and the prices are not over the roof. Check out the products at http://www.lookbeyondindia.in. The serums are really amazing. Currently I am using Linus for hair fall. With in a week my hair fall had reduced and the texture of my hair had gotten better. I am also using Hebe for anti wrinkles and it is amazing. I am also using sirona for dark circles which has not just worked on my dark circles but has also reduced my migraines and insomnia. The best thing is the owner who is also the blender is usually available to explain the product and its benefits.
zoya ahmed on
What concerns me is the High Prices , and most importantly , are they tested on animals , or have animal products in them !?
Because I do not, or will not support, any industry, that uses Animal products , or does Animal Testing !
Marilyn Ashman on
I was very surprised to see these listed as the top 10. Seriously? Did anyone on your staff look at the ingredients and the research on the ingredients? It appears the list was based primarily on what is most expensive in Canadian retail without any care for the science. So disappointing.
cristina on
First of all, I agree with most of the posts – the price points of most of these “option” are too prohibitive for most Canadians who read this publication. Secondly, Chatelaine, would you consider programming a thumbnail view on the page for this sort of Top 10 article, so that the reader can scan over each one on the main page without having to click through each page only to discover on the last page that nothing featured was worth the time and effort of going through the list?
Sammontana on
First of all, where is the science behind any of these products? All they have are the pictures of them, and yes they are pretty but that doesn’t mean they work! I only use products that have retinol and hyaluronic acid in them like Neutratone anti aging cream. These ingredients are clinically proven. Secondly, the cost of these products are insane. I am 56 and have 3 kids going to college. I can’t afford these cream. If you want an affordable cream that works, try a product that uses the ingredients I mentioned before. I’m 56 and get compliments on my skin all the time thanks to Neutratone. My wrinkles were less deep and skin felt smoother.
Chloe on
Monsia makes the best in my opinion
Joan on
I’ve had pretty bad luck using creams in the past and a couple of months ago went on a full on search for something non surgical but stronger than creams and I found it. I found huge hype around anti aging devices and settled on the Tripollar Stop after seeing amazing reviews. The stop uses Radio Frequency technology to enhance the production of collagen in your face! no needles, no pain- kind of like a warm massage. Would highly recommend looking into these types of devices My crows feet have improved amazingly as well as my forehead lines.
If anyone’s interested in more information check stop2pose website: http://goo.gl/3jqhwF they are the official distributors and were very happy to answer any questions I had before purchasing when i was doing my research.
vivian on
There is a new anti-aging regimen available in Canada – just premiered in FEB of 2015! There is also an awesome business opportunity with this company. It averages out at 2.60 per day to use this skin care. It also has a 60 day empty bottle guarantee. SO if you are interested please contact me or visit my website, but don’t order until you contact me so I can tell you how to get free shipping and discounts!!! Otherwise you will pay way too much! Minusthewrinkles.com to sign up with the business minusthewrinkles.biz
angela on
This is the best anti aging Ive ever tried http://hghsells.com/
Ruth on
The best anti aging product Ive tried is this http://hghsells.com/it really helps to look younger and gives you a lot of energy and also helps to lose weight I totally recommend it !
Ruth on
I personally love Monsia
Amanda on
Hi, I’d recommend Monsia.
Kristy Ross on
I believe in a good routine skin care regime. Cleanse, tone, moisturize and always use sunscreen. Another treatment I like to use on a regular basis is derma rolling my skin to maintain a youthful appearance. http://www.dermarollerhowto.com
Fay on
Newest cream that the company provides to the sample for free. Features
Visibly Brighter & Firmer Skin
All Day Moisture that Will not Clog Pores
Smoother & More Even-Toned Facial Skin
Less Wrinkles, Less Fine Lines!
Book now for free
http://dnprofree.blogspot.com/
Figaro333 on
Monsia is my preference.
Daniela345 on
honestly, read this article before buying any of these products please. http://www.letstalkskincare.com/2015/06/22/what-to-watch-out-for-when-buying-ant-aging-skincare-products/
Sarah on
your websit was much interesting for me. I’ll thnx you a lot to posting this interesting stuff!
http://www.nugratissex.nl/
gratissex on
I use DermalMD Serum everyday and it is truly Facelift in a bottle. If you’re young start using this product in a bottle to stay looking young and if you are over 50 or over 60 start using this product for younger youthful looking skin
Elizabeth Saavedra on
“Excellent article,I believe this web website has quite superb composed topic material articles . Thanks for this brilliant stuff”
http://dailyhealthtips.co/how-does-synagen-iq-work/
david health on
Thanks for sharing information on anti aging cream. I am still confused that when i should start applying aging cream. I am at my 30s. Is it right time to apply aging cream. Although, i have not stilled developed the signs of aging. I have also go through this post where i find interesting knowledge http://bit.ly/29FZkvy
Priyanka on
Why the recycled articles? Why re-run a 2-year-old article with a July 2016 dateline? Shady.
Tina on
ANABOLIC STEROIDS
http://www.xcols0i1B9.com/xcols0i1B9
Isabell Lefevers on
Hi! Lamberton thanks for this informative post. I use Baebody Retinol Cream for anti-aging. You can check http://bestantiagingcreamz.com for more anti-aging creams.
Uzyer Razin on
You have mentioned very interesting points! ps decent website.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Jb0bNCn5CI
fascinators navy blue on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Jb0bNCn5CI
navy fascinator on
http://pinkfascinator.com/navy-blue-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-elegance-personified/
navy fascinator on
Hi,
I want to let you know about the NEWA skin rejuvenation system for home use.
The NEWA® Skin Care System is the best and most effective anti-aging device on the market for home care use.
http://www.newaonline.com/
The NEWA® is an innovative device clinically tested by physicians and skincare professionals. The Newa skincare system works for you, the treatments from using the Newa® 3DEEP technology will result in a luxurious youthful skin.
The NEWA® is so effective that after only a month of continuous treatments you will only need to do maintenance once or twice a week to maintain a healthy youthful appearance.
Best regards,
Yud
Newa Skin Rejuvenation on
Wow! Wonderful. That’s very insightful.
http://skinnycoffeesakura.com
Lynn Lucik on
Stretch marks are sometimes a problem. It can occur after pregancy. It occurs any time the skin is stretched. I often utilize a lotion to get them to disappear.
http://www.mamachineasous.com/index.php?task=profile&id=57327
Tula Sharley on