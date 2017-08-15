Whether you’re on the hunt for a new foundation, the perfect warm-weather shade of nail polish or a new highlighter stick, we rounded up our late-summer picks — all ringing it at $10 or less.

Wet N Wild Get flawless summer skin with this long-wearing liquid foundation. Photofocus Foundation, $8, well.ca

2. Eos Because lips need UV-protection, too. Active Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm in Fresh Grapefruit, $4, evolutionofsmooth.com

3. Sephora Strengthen dried-out strands while you sleep. Shea Hair Sleeping Mask, $6, sephora.com

4. Rimmel London Fake a sun-kissed glow that stays put. Natural Bronzer Waterproof Bronzing Powder, $9, londondrugs.com

5. Maybelline New York Matte + nude = the season’s it-lip. Inti-Matte Lipstick in Purely Nude, Almond Rose and Hot Sand, $8, walmart.ca

6. L’Oréal Paris Metallic eyes have it. Infallible Eyeshadow in Iced Latte and Eternal Sunshine, $7, walmart.ca

7. Joe Fresh The perfect on-the-go highlighter. Highlighter Stick in Pink Pearl, $10, shoppersdrugmart.ca

8. Annabelle Pencil away patchy brows. Skinny Brow Liner in Universal Light and Universal Taupe, $9, annabelle.com

9. NYX Show off the brightest summer pout. Butter Gloss in Peach Cobbler and Cupcake, $8, nyxcosmetics.ca

10. Revlon Opt for a muted at-home mani. Nail Polish in Gray Suede, $7, walmart.ca Next

