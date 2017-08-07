Goodbye, Blow Dryer! Embrace These Air Dry Hair Products For An Easy Breezy Morning

While blowing out your hair is time-consuming to say the least, the thought of giving up your hot tools can be panic-inducing. They’re the key to hair that’s soft, smooth and frizz-free.

But over the last little while, a slew of new air dry hair products have arrived on the market to save our sanity. Not only do these products cut out damaging hot tools (your hair with thank you, I promise), but they’ll also save you buckets of time and your hair will still look “done.” (Yes, it is possible!)

Plus, natural hair texture is such a huge trend right now for all hair types, so why not let your mane shine this summer? Check out our round-up of 13 must-try air dry hair products that give your hair exactly what it needs to go heat-free this summer.

1 of 13 Previous Next Pin Email

Voir Haircare This velvety styling foam provides hair with weightless, medium hold while taming frizz and defining your natural hair texture. Even without a hit from your blowdryer your hair will be left smooth with no sticky residue. Secrets in the Snow Soft Styling Foam, $35, voirhaircare.com.

Previous 1. Voir Haircare This velvety styling foam provides hair with weightless, medium hold while taming frizz and defining your natural hair texture. Even without a hit from your blowdryer your hair will be left smooth with no sticky residue. Secrets in the Snow Soft Styling Foam, $35, voirhaircare.com.

2. Shu Uemura A primer that leaves hair super soft and silky, this spritz hydrates, detangles and adds radiance to freshly washed or second-day hair. Wonder Worker Air Dry/Blow Dry Perfector, $42, sephora.com .

3. Matrix This air dry cream defines and de-frizzes curly hair. It gives waves natural hold and a silky natural finish without weighing hair down. Style Link Twisted Boho Curl Defining Air Dry Cream, $24, ulta.com .

4. Phyto Created specifically for colour-treated hair, this leave-in treatment protects colour from fading by strengthening the hair and protecting it from environmental aggressors. When spritzed onto wet strands, even after air drying your hair is left smooth and ultra-shiny. PHYTOMILLESIME Beauty Concentrate, $45, phyto-canada.ca.

5. Bumble and Bumble Minimize flyaways and boost your natural hair texture with this hassle-free cream. Containing a conditioning blend of prickly pear and cactus flower to hydrate and smooth strands and polymers to add volume, just scrunch into wet hair and you’re good to go. BB. Don’t Blow It Fine (H)air Styler, $37, sephora.com .

6. Moroccanoil If it’s windswept, beachy texture you crave, try this salt-free texturizer that’s less drying on locks than a traditional salt spray. With its medium-hold mousse formula, hair is left tousled, sans diffuser. Beach Wave Mousse, $30, moroccanoil.com .

7. Nexxus Created for fine, straight hair, this cream contains Indian lotus extract and wheat protein to help keep hair smooth throughout the day and protect it against any urban pollutants. City Shield Damage Defense Crème, $12, amazon.ca.

8. Redken This innovative cream formulated for course hair contains air-tex technology with quick-dry polymers to speed up dry time, leaving hair with weightless hold and shine. No Blow Dry Bossy Cream for Course, Wild Hair, $32, ulta.com.

9. John Frieda This primer provides your mane with 72-hour humidity resistance and contains coconut oil to smooth the hair surface and eliminate frizz. Frizz Ease Forever Smooth Leave In Cream Primer, $10, walmart.ca .

10. Living Proof Apply this styling product in the shower, then lightly rinse it out to achieve perfectly undone air-dried texture. It contains a thickening molecule to create body in each strand and lightweight conditioners to add shine. Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, $36, sephora.com.

11. Pureology This leave-in air dry cream is a must for colour-treated hair. It contains the brand’s anti-fade complex to protect colour vibrancy while jojoba, green tea and sage moisturize dry strands. Hydrate Air Dry Cream, $37, ulta.com.

12. Herbal Essences This ultra-hydrating cream contains aloe and sea kelp to boost shine and eliminate frizz for soft supple hair and enhanced natural texture. Coconut Milk Oil-Infused Crème, $8, walmart.ca.

13. Alterna Haircare A lightweight mist packed with anti-aging caviar extract and omega oils, this oil can be used on all hair types for a serious boost of softness and shine and it works just as well without the help of a blow dryer. Caviar Anti-Aging Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist, $43, sephora.com. Next

More:

The ultimate summer hair guide: Low maintenance ways to fight frizz, faded colour and more

The best stay-put mascaras for humid summer weather

How to remove ingrown hairs (plus, simple tips to prevent them)