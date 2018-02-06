8 Awesome Makeup Dupes That Mimic Pricey Cosmetics On The Cheap

1.

Both these mascaras will give you long, defined lashes thanks to their hourglass brushes and lash-boosting formulas — but Lash Paradise is a bit more budget-friendly. L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $11, walmart.ca Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $30, sephora.com

2.

With a couple of clicks, these illuminators will make dark circles disappear. The Physicians Formula highlighter slash concealer will provide a bit more coverage, while the YSL pen has a dewier finish. Physicians Formula Nude Wear Touch of Glow, $17, available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations YSL Beauty Touche Éclat, $51, thebay.com

3.

L’Oréal Paris’ cushion compact gives skin a healthy glow, comes in eight shades and is a very close dupe for Lancôme’s take on the Korean makeup trend. L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Cushion Liquid Foundation, $20, walmart.ca Lancôme Miracle Cushion Foundation, $53, lancome.ca

4.

Black eyeliner is a makeup go-to and these pot eyeliners are super similar: both are easy to apply and long-wearing. Maybelline New York Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner, $12, maybelline.ca MAC Prolong Wear Fluidline, $21, maccosmetics.ca

5.

On the lookout for a radiance-boosting concealer that covers everything from blemishes to dark circles? Both these formulas have doe foot applicators and give skin a dewy glow with the Wet n Wild formula subbing in as a worthy rival for Tarte’s cult fave Shape Tape. Wet n Wild Photo Focus Concealer, $12, walmart.ca Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $35, tartecosmetics.com

6.

These liquid highlighters come in universally-flattering shades that are close in colour and consistency. Add a few drops into your moisturizer for a glowy finish, or pat onto your cheekbones to make them pop. NARS Illuminator in Orgasm, $39, sephora.com NYX Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator in Gleam, $11, nyxcosmetics.ca

7.

Both of these long-wear foundations offer buildable coverage. The big difference? Revlon’s formula has a shimmery finish while the Make Up For Ever one provides more pigment. Revlon Photoready Airbrush Effect Makeup, $20, well.ca Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $52, sephora.com

8.