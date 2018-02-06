Beauty

8 Awesome Makeup Dupes That Mimic Pricey Cosmetics On The Cheap

These copycats of cult favourites have everything you adore — without the hefty price tag.

by

Drugstore Makeup Dupes for Luxury Makeup: Revlon Photoready and Make Up For Ever

Even occasional beauty products shoppers know that cosmetics bills can quickly add up — especially if you favour pricier brands. But with drugstore beauty aisles overflowing with the latest and greatest launches, finding a worthy makeup stand-in for your favourite high-end beauty product is almost always possible. Here are eight drugstore makeup dupes that deliver — without the sticker shock.

